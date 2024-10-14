How do you subscribe to Prime Video in South Africa? A simple guide

Prime Video allows you to relax and unwind after a long day by watching an exhilarating movie or binge-worthy series. You must subscribe to the platform to access its endless supply of hit movies and shows. How do you subscribe to a Prime Video account?

Before detailing prices, what is Prime Video? Amazon Prime Video (known simply as Prime Video) is an American subscription streaming platform owned by Amazon. Founded on September 7, 2006, the service is available in over 200 countries and territories and offers 30 language options.

Prime Video South Africa was launched nationwide in December 2016. A Prime Video subscription helps South Africans get their hands on exclusive content that may not be found on other streaming platforms.

If you have decided to invest in the streaming service, subscribing to Prime Video is quick and easy. Here are the simple steps to follow:

Step 1: Log on to the Prime Video website here.

Log on to the Prime Video website here. Step 2: Select the 'Start your seven-day free trial' option.

Select the option. Step 3: If your device is connected to an existing Prime Video account, you will be asked to use your Prime Video login details. You must select the ' Create your Amazon account ' option for new customers.

If your device is connected to an existing Prime Video account, you will be asked to use your Prime Video login details. You must select the ' ' option for new customers. Step 4: Enter the relevant details, including your first and last name, mobile number, and password , which you will use in the future.

Enter the relevant details, including your and , which you will use in the future. Step 5: You are asked to solve a puzzle to protect your account and prove you are not a robot. The puzzle is usually identifying an animal or object. Choose the correct image and continue.

You are asked to to protect your account and prove you are not a robot. The puzzle is usually identifying an animal or object. Choose the correct image and continue. Step 6: Your number will receive an OTP pin . Enter this pin and select ' Create your Amazon account '.

Your number will receive an . Enter this pin and select ' '. Step 7: The last step is entering a payment method. Enter the banking details that finalised your account.

You can watch Prime Video on your TV or any device that supports streaming once you have entered the relevant details. You are started on a seven-day free trial.

Do you pay for Prime Video?

There is some confusion regarding whether the American streaming platform is free of charge and the Prime Video package fees, as all customers get a seven-day free Amazon Prime South Africa trial. If you are unhappy with your subscription after seven days, you can cancel it; however, if you do not cancel, you will be charged for the month and future months.

How much is Prime Video per month in South Africa?

How much is Prime Video per month? A Prime Video subscription in South Africa costs R79.00 per month, with the mobile option fee being R29.00 monthly. You can choose when your Amazon Prime subscription plan fee will be deducted from your debit orders.

Other information

Now that you know the associated fees for signing up as a member, what else is there to know as a new streaming service customer? The following are the most commonly asked questions online by new users.

What is Prime Video mobile?

Those who want to watch engaging content on the go can use the platform's mobile option. Its mobile option allows one mobile or tablet screening for R29.00 monthly, saving money.

What is the difference between Amazon Prime and Prime Video?

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service under the Amazon brand. Prime Video is part of the Amazon Prime subscription but may be a stand-alone service, depending on your country.

How to cancel your Prime Video subscription

If you have used your free trial and decided that the streaming platform is not for you, here are the steps to cancel the subscription:

Step 1: Log on to your account via your preferred device.

via your preferred device. Step 2: Navigate to the ' My stuff ' section and select ' Settings ' at the top right.

Navigate to the ' ' section and select ' ' at the top right. Step 3: Select 'My account' , where you can enter 'Manage account' or 'Delete account'.

Select , where you can enter or Step 4: To end your payments, enter 'Manage account' and select 'End membership'.

How to change or add a payment method

If you want to change your payment method or add a card, the steps are mostly the same, with some added steps. Here is how to change the payment method:

Step 1: Log on to your account via your preferred device.

via your preferred device. Step 2: Navigate to the ' My stuff ' section and select 'Settings' at the top right.

Navigate to the ' ' section and select 'Settings' at the top right. Step 3: Select ' My account ', and select ' Manage account '.

Select ' ', and select ' '. Step 4: Select ' Set payment method ', which shows you which payment method you are currently using.

Select ' ', which shows you which payment method you are currently using. Step 5: Select 'Add a payment method' and enter relevant details.

The payment date is not necessarily done at the end of the month. Instead, the debit order goes off after an entire billable month of having the streaming platform.

What kind of content does Prime Video South Africa have?

The streaming service has various popular international movies and series that local viewers can enjoy. Specifically, here are some of the sections you can browse:

Amazon originals and exclusives

Documentary TV

Highly-rated series on IMDb

Mystery and thriller TV

Unscripted TV

Sports TV

Comedy TV

Kids and family TV

Anime TV

Historical TV

Crime TV

Science fiction TV

Horror TV

Action and adventure TV

Fantasy TV

Answering the question of 'How do you subscribe to Prime Video in South Africa?' the subscription process is quick and easy. Only a few steps are needed to stream your favourite movies and shows. The seven-day free trial also allows users to see whether the streaming platform is the best choice for them.

