PEP stores offer an array of accessories and clothing at competitive prices. A PEP account, including various benefits, can help make your shopping experience easier. How do you open a PEP account? This article details the simple steps and other helpful information regarding the process.

The retail brand has over 2,600 stores nationwide. Photo: PEP’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PEP is a proudly South African brand, opening its first store in 1965 in the small town of De Aar in the Northern Cape. Today, the brand boasts 2,600 stores nationwide and over 300 stores in four African countries: Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zambia.

PEP in South Africa

Here are some fun facts about the clothing brand before showing an easy step-by-step guide on how you can open a PEP account.

It would be best to have a valid ID number and three months’ bank statements to apply for an account. Photo: Goodboy Picture Company (modified by author)

Source: Original

How to open a PEP account online in South Africa

If you have decided to open a PEP account and wish to do so online, here are the simple steps to follow to open an account and get your hands on clothing for all occasions, with extra benefits:

Step 1: Go to the official PEP website here. Open the 'money' tab and the ' PEP account ' tab. The website will display a 'how to apply' option.

Go to the official PEP website here. Open the 'money' tab and the ' ' tab. The website will display a option. Step 2: Complete the first PEP account application form with the required information, including your residential country, ID number, and cell phone number.

Complete the first with the required information, including your residential country, ID number, and cell phone number. Step 3: After entering your correct details, select 'proceed' to receive the OTP pin to confirm your identity.

How to open a PEP account online: Fast and easy guide. Photos: PEP (Modified by editor)

Source: UGC

Step 4: Enter your OTP pin . This will take you to a page with the relevant terms and conditions. Select ' I comply .'

Enter your . This will take you to a page with the relevant terms and conditions. Select ' .' Step 5: You are taken to four different pages to fill out all required information, including ' personal details ', ' address and contact ', ' employment ', and ' income and expenses '.

You are taken to four different pages to fill out all required information, including ' ', ' ', ' ', and ' '. Step 6: Submit all the relevant information and upload documentation regarding proof of income. Alternatively, you can upload the documentation at a later stage and select 'submit'.

The retail brand will contact you to determine whether your application has been approved. You must also take note of the PEP client agreement PDF form, which highlights essential information regarding opening the account and the terms and conditions.

PEP store clothing account requirements

Ensure you have the following to qualify:

A South African ID.

Your latest payslips (three months) or your last three monthly bank statements.

These requirements apply whether you are a permanent employee, working on a contract, self-employed, a domestic worker, or a pensioner.

PEP is one of SA's most loved brands. Photo: @PEP (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

How to check your PEP account application status

Once you have applied for your PEP online account, you must wait for the retail brand to contact you to confirm your acceptance. The retail brand will text you within a few hours to inform you whether your application has been provisionally approved and what limits you can access.

Those who do not wish to wait can contact customer care and speak to a consultant for further assistance. If you are already a user and want to see your PEP account statement, you can text the retail brand on 060 070 2320. Text 'HI' to view your current balance and instalment.

Does PEP have an app?

The retail brand does not have an app as of 2024. However, you can navigate their website for more information on their specials, terms and conditions, and other added customer benefits, or contact them directly.

At which stores can you use your PEP account card?

Where can you buy with a PEP account? According to PEP's website, the following stores accept PEP cards:

Refinery

Ackermans

Tekkie Town

Dunns

ShoeCity

Can you use your Ackermans account at PEP stores?

As mentioned, you can use your PEP account at any Ackermans nationwide. Additionally, Ackermans customers can use their account at all PEP stores. Here is a complete list of stores that accept Ackermans accounts:

Ackermans

ShoeCity

PEP

Tekkie Town

CODE

Refinery

Dunns

Which banks work with PEP?

The following South African banks work with the retail brand for national transfers:

Capitec Bank

Standard Bank

Absa Bank

If you require international banking, the following financial institutions are supported:

Mukuru

Hello Paisa

Mama Money

Access Forex

RIA Sikhona

You can use your Ackermans account at PEP. Photo: PEP’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where can you pay your PEP account?

If you have any outstanding fees, you can pay them at any PEP, Ackermans, Refinery, Shoe City, Tekkie Town, or Dunn's store. You can also pay online by finding Tenacity Financial Services among the list of pre-approved beneficiaries or pay via debit order and arrange for assistance from a customer care consultant.

How can you check your PEP account status?

If you need more details about your PEP account, use the USSD code *120*3012# from your cellphone. Alternatively, you can contact customer care for further assistance.

Does PEP have a WhatsApp number?

You can contact the retail brand via their WhatsApp cancel on 082 606 9421. You can also SMS them on 060 070 2320 or call customer service directly via 0860 900 500. Alternatively, email them at pep@tenacityinc.co.za.

Knowing how to open a PEP account online helps customers shop more efficiently, saving time and effort. Customers may also make purchases now, pay off the total amount later via lay-by options, and use their accounts at other supported retail stores.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Where can you use your Truworths card? Full list of accepted stores

A Truwords card gives avid shoppers extra benefits to elevate their shopping experiences. Briefly.co.za wrote about all the retail brands that support the account card at their stores.

Where can you use your Truworths card? Read on for a full list of accepted stores that support Truworths and other valuable details about signing up for a Truworths account.

Source: Briefly News