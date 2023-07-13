Biography and life story of Caridad Rivera, Matthew Modine’s wife

Caridad Rivera is a captivating personality who has been integral to Matthew Modine's life for many years. This comprehensive biography delves into the various aspects of Matthew Modine’s wife's life, including her age, involvement in movies, net worth, and significant marriage to Matthew Modine.

Who is Matthew Modine's wife? Her name is Caridad Rivera. She hit the headlines when she started dating the actor. While specific details about her early years remain private, it is evident that her journey eventually led her to cross paths with the internationally acclaimed actor, Matthew Modine.

Caridad Rivera’s profile summary and bio

Full name Caridad Rivera Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 1956 Age 67 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Matthew Modine Children 2 (Ruby Modine, Boman Mark Rivera Modine) Profession Actress Net worth $1 million

What is Caridad Rivera’s age?

The actress is 67 years old as of 2023. She was reportedly born on 1 January 1956. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Rivera was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States, and she is an American national of white ethnicity.

Caridad Rivera’s movies

Throughout her career, Rivera has made notable contributions to the world of cinema. While she may not have been in the limelight as much as her husband, Matthew Modine, Caridad has embraced opportunities to showcase her talent and creativity. Currently, she has three acting credits:

The Red Room (2007) as Dancer

(2007) as Dancer Theatre of Horror ( 2018) as Audrey

2018) as Audrey Los Cos (2022) as Lady Mufajah

Caridad Rivera’s net worth

Caridad has an alleged net worth of $1 million, a testament to her accomplishments and success throughout her acting career. While her net worth may not be as widely publicised as some high-profile celebrities, it reflects her dedication and talent within the entertainment industry.

Caridad Rivera’s children

Does Matthew Modine have children? Yes. They have two children; a son and a daughter. Ruby Modine, Matthew Modine’s daughter, is an accomplished actress. His son is Boman Mark Rivera Modine, a renowned film producer.

Their family bonds are marked by love, support, and the nurturing of individual talents, creating a foundation for their children's success and personal growth.

How did Matthew Modine meet Caridad Rivera?

The meeting between Matthew Modine and Caridad Rivera occurred in a restaurant, where fate intertwined their paths. Matthew, working as a chef at the time, found himself in the right place at the right time when Caridad entered the establishment.

The chemistry between them sparked, leading to an initial conversation that would forever change the course of their lives.

How long has Matthew Modine been married?

They tied the knot on 31 October 1980. They have been together for over 40 years. As the years unfolded, their love and commitment have only grown stronger, allowing them to traverse the highs and lows of life hand in hand.

Caridad Rivera’s height

She stands at 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) and maintains a balanced and healthy physique with a weight of approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

What is Caridad Rivera’s Instagram account? She is not on the platform, but there are many accounts bearing her name on Instagram.

Caridad Rivera is not merely Matthew Modine's wife; she is an extraordinary individual with her achievements and contributions to the world. From her involvement in movies to her influential presence on various platforms, Caridad has left an indelible mark on the hearts of those around her. Her unwavering support for Matthew and their shared journey in building a loving family serve as a testament to the strength and resilience of their bond.

