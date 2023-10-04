The truth about Seth Rogen’s weight loss journey over the years

Seth Rogen is a Canadian-American actor, comedian and filmmaker. He is best known for starring in Neighbours and Knocked Up. However, beyond his successful career, Seth Rogen’s weight loss journey has been a topic of discussion over the years. In 2009, he shed 30 pounds (14 kilograms) in just ten weeks.

Seth Rogen at the Lionsgate screening of Joy Ride at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

So, how did Seth Rogen lose weight? Rogen’s weight loss workout comprised of calories burning and muscle-building exercises on a five-day per week routine plan. This routine constituted a HIIT exercise that focused on two muscle groups daily for 45 minutes.

Seth Rogen’s profile summary and bio

Full name Seth Aaron Rogen Nickname Seth Gender Male Date of birth 15 April 1982 Age 41 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Judaism Alma mater Point Grey Secondary School Height in feet 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in kilograms 88 Weight in pounds 194 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 42-14-37 Sexuality Straight Spouse Lauren Miller Parents Sandy Belogus and Mark Rogen Siblings 1 Profession Actor, comedian, writer, producer and director Years active 1999-present Net worth $80 million Social media Instagram Twitter (X) Facebook

How old is Seth Rogen?

Seth Rogen at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ original series Platonic at Regal LA Live. Photo: Leon Bennett

Seth Rogen (aged 41 as of 2023) was born on 15 April 1982 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to a Jewish family of Russian and Ukrainian origin. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Rogen's father, Mark, worked as an assistant director at the Workmen’s Circle Jewish fraternal organization, while his mother, Sandy Belogus, was a social worker. Seth has an older sister named Danya.

He attended Vancouver Talmud Torah Elementary School before proceeding to Point Grey Secondary School. Unfortunately, he dropped out of high school and became the primary wage earner after his parents lost their jobs.

Seth Rogen’s height

Rogen stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 194 pounds (88 kilograms). His body measurements are 42-14-37 inches. The Hollywood star features brown hair and eyes.

Is Seth Rogen married?

Seth met American actress, comedian and director Lauren Miller while working on Da Ali G Show. They started dating in 2004 and became engaged on 29 September 2010.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller at The Fabelmans Closing Night Gala Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

The couple exchanged nuptials on 2 October 2011 in Sonoma County, California, USA, and have enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade. They stated that they do not plan to have children.

Why did Seth Rogen lose so much weight?

The topic of the actor’s weight loss actively started in 2014 when he portrayed Rand Gauthier in Pam & Tommy. Nonetheless, it was not the first time his looks changed before a movie’s filming.

In 2009, Seth revealed he needed to lose weight for his role as Ronnie Barnhardt in Observe and Report. His desire to lose weight was due to the filming location, a high-altitude area, and he struggled to cope. Also, the on-screen star needed to be physically fit to play his role on The Green Hornet.

Next, he was visibly losing weight while playing a role in the 2022 series Pam & Tommy. However, although Rogen had been actively shedding pounds for several years, he gained weight for the 2014 movie Neighbours.

How did Melissa McCarthy lose all that weight?

American actress and producer Mellissa McCarthy lost over 70 pounds in four months. She admitted that combining weight loss supplements and a few lifestyle changes, such as exercising and improved dieting, helped her with her quest.

Seth Rogen at the special screening of Universal Pictures' The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Professional career

With a career spanning over two decades, Seth has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of his acting credits:

Superbad (2007)

(2007) Pineapple Expres s (2008)

s (2008) Funny People (2009)

(2009) The Green Hornet (2011)

(2011) The Guilt Trip (2012)

(2012) This Is the End (2013)

(2013) The Interview (2014)

(2014) The Night Before (2015)

(2015) Sausage Party (2016)

(2016) The Disaster Artist (2017)

(2017) Singularity (2018)

(2018) Blockers (2018)

Console Wars ( 2020)

2020) Cobweb (2023)

(2023) Platonic (2023)

How much is Seth Rogen’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Seth has an estimated net worth of $80 million as of 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Seth Rogen’s profiles

Seth Rogen at the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton. Photo: JC Olivera

The Vancouver native is active on social media. He has 10.2 million Instagram followers and 9.1 million followers on Twitter. In addition, Seth has 5 million Facebook followers as of 25 September 2023.

Seth Rogen’s weight loss journey is inspirational to most fitness lovers. The actor once noted that a healthy diet and exercise do the magic for him.

