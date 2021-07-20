Rev Jesse Jackson net worth, age, children, wife, education, awards, now

Rev Jesse Jackson belongs to an old breed of activists from the era of Dr Martin Luther King. Nevertheless, Jesse Jackson’s net worth, among other accomplishments, set him apart.

Louis Jackson speaks on a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Growing up during the Jim Crow triggered the activism in people like Jesse Jackson. As an author, clergyman, activist, and television host, Jesse Jackson’s net worth is well deserved amongst many things.

Profile summary

Birth name: Jesse Louis Burns

Jesse Louis Burns Change of name: Jesse Louis Jackson

Jesse Louis Jackson Nickname : Jesse Jackson, Jesse

: Jesse Jackson, Jesse Date of birth: 8th of October, 1941

8th of October, 1941 Age : 79 years old

: 79 years old Profession : Author, television host, Baptist minister, and activist

: Author, television host, Baptist minister, and activist Famous for : Relationship with Reverend Dr Martin Luther King and Fidel Castro, leading several protests against oppression of marginalised Americans, facilitating the release of captured Americans around the world, and negotiating peacekeeping missions

: Relationship with Reverend Dr Martin Luther King and Fidel Castro, leading several protests against oppression of marginalised Americans, facilitating the release of captured Americans around the world, and negotiating peacekeeping missions Birthplace/hometown: Greenville, South Carolina, United States of America

Greenville, South Carolina, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: Washington D.C, California, and Los Angeles

Washington D.C, California, and Los Angeles Religion : Christianity (Baptist church)

: Christianity (Baptist church) Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Height : 191 centimetres (6 feet and 3 inches)

: 191 centimetres (6 feet and 3 inches) Weight : 103 kilograms

: 103 kilograms Body build : Fit

: Fit Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Parents : Noah Louis Robinson and Helen Burns

: Noah Louis Robinson and Helen Burns Stepfather - Charles Henry Jackson

- Charles Henry Jackson Siblings : Noah Robinson Jr. and Chuck Jackson

: Noah Robinson Jr. and Chuck Jackson Marital status : Married

: Married Previous dating: Karin Stanford

Karin Stanford Spouse : Jacqueline Lavinia Brown

: Jacqueline Lavinia Brown Children : Six

: Six Education : Sterling High school in Greenville in South Carolina, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

: Sterling High school in Greenville in South Carolina, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Degrees: Bachelors of Science in Sociology and Master of Divinity

Background information

Jesse Jackson was born Jesse Louis Burns on the 8th of October, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina, United States of America. His father, Noah Louis Robinson, was a former professional wrestler.

Interestingly, his mother, Helen Burns, gave birth to him when she was 16 years old. Jesse’s mother married Charles Henry a year after he was born. Jesse’s stepfather adopted him, and he became known as Jesse Louis Jackson.

How old is Jesse Jackson? Jesse Jackson's age is 79 years. However, he will be 80 years on the 8th of October, 2021.

Rev. Jesse Jackson rests in a library at the AME Church in the Greenwood district. Photo: Brandon Bell

Source: Getty Images

In South Park, a television series, the first episode in the 11th season was titled With Apologies to Jesse Jackson. The storyline followed how a white racist apologised to Jesse for an unintentional racist comment during a game show.

Education

Jesse Jackson's education was a mixture of intellectual capacity and his inborn activism. He attended Sterling High School. He also excelled in sports and was the Student Class President. Then, he obtained a high school diploma in 1959.

However, he declined to sign for a professional baseball team and took a football scholarship to study at the University of Illinois. After a year, he transferred to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Jesse continued his run of sport and activism and was elected president of the student body. In addition, he was renowned for leading civil rights protests against organised racism. Eventually, he graduated with a BSc in sociology in 1964.

Career

Jesse Jackson and Martin Luther King were acquaintances in the 1960s. He could not complete his Master's degree in the Chicago Theological Seminary but chose to follow the steps of his mentor, Martin Luther King, by focusing on activism. Unfortunately, he was present during his mentor's assassination. Nevertheless, he became a Baptist minister in 1968.

Moreover, he was instrumental in a lot of civil rights protests, peacekeeping and rescuing missions. He founded a civil rights group known as People United to Save Humanity (PUSH).

The reverend was twice unlucky with his attempts to become the United States of America president in 1984 and 1988. So, he was visibly emotional when Obama became the first black man to be president of the United States of America.

Family life

The vibrant activist has been married since 1962. Jesse Jackson's wife is Jacqueline Lavinia Brown. Jesse Jackson's children are six; he has five with Jacqueline and another one with one of his workers, Karin Stanford.

Louis Jackson speaks on a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States. Photo: KEREM YUCE

Source: Getty Images

The names of his children and their years of birth are Santita Jackson (1963), Jesse Jackson Jr. (1965), Jonathan Luther Jackson (1966), Yusef DuBois Jackson (1970), Jacqueline Lavinia Jackson (1975), and Ashley Laverne Jackson (1999).

Is Jesse Jackson still alive?

Jesse Jackson's health status has been quite bothersome in recent times. Is Jesse Jackson sick? In 2017, he announced that doctors had diagnosed him with Parkinson's disease. The disease is currently incurable but can be managed.

He underwent surgery for abdominal pain in the early months of 2021. So, Where is Jesse Jackson now? He has left the hospital for a rehabilitation centre in Chicago.

Net worth and awards

Jesse Jackson's net worth is estimated at $9 million. He has authored several books and hosted Both Sides With Jesse Jackson between 1992 and 2000.

The reverend has received some awards because of his global activism. For example, bill Clinton honoured him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000. In addition, he has been named one of the most influential Black Persons in the world on several occasions by different groups.

Jesse Jackson’s net worth is not surprising because he has been fighting a good fight for more than half a century. He has proved his mettle as a politician, writer, activist, and clergyman, among other things. Also, he is an inspiration to upcoming activists.

READ ALSO: Who is Darcy Lewis from WandaVision? 10 fascinating facts about the character

Darcy Lewis is famous for her feature on Thor. As published on Briefly.co.za, Darcy was a political science student who served as an intern under Erik Selvig and Jane Foster.

Darcy Lewis' character portrays an eccentric apprentice before she disappeared from the Marvel scenes after 2013. Check out the post to find out more fascinating facts about this icon.

Source: Briefly.co.za