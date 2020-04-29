Top 10 richest football clubs in South Africa 2021 (net worth)

South Africa is one of the African countries that invests a lot in football. The country has a streamlined system; through the Premier Soccer League, which administers the National First Division and the South African Premier Division. The two leagues have challenged the local teams to ensure that they show the best results. Which teams could be the richest football clubs in South Africa? If you have such a question, check out this list.

10 richest football clubs in South Africa 2021. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A team's measure of wealth is not only the results that they show but also its ability to trade in some of the most skilled players. That reason explains why some teams not only top the tables but are also homes to the best players. This list has provided the net worth of the richest football clubs in South Africa.

The richest football clubs in South Africa

These are the wealthiest football clubs in the country.

10. Ajax Cape Town - $4.2 million

10 richest football clubs in South Africa 2021. Photo: @Ajax Cape Town

Source: UGC

Ajax Cape Town is based in Cape Town. Its nickname is Urban Warriors, and it hosts its matches at the Cape Town Stadium. It was founded in 1999 after the merging of two teams, Cape Town Spurs and Seven Stars.

The net worth of Ajax Cape Town stands at $4.2 million.

9. Chippa United - $4.4 million

10 richest football clubs in South Africa 2021. Photo: @Chippa United FC

Source: UGC

Chippa United is situated in Port Elizabeth. Its nickname is Chilli Boys, and it hosts its home matches at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. It was founded in January 2010; hence, it is among the youngest teams in the Premier Soccer League.

The net worth of Chippa United FC is $4.4 million.

8. Bloemfontein Celtic - $5.1 million

10 richest football clubs in South Africa 2021. Photo: @Bloemfontein Celtic FC

Source: UGC

Bloemfontein Celtic is situated in Bloemfontein. Its nickname is Phunya Sele Sele, and it hosts its home matches in the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium. The team was founded in 1969, and in the early '80s, it was sold to Petrus "Whitehead" Molemela after its founders experienced financial challenges in managing it.

The net worth of Bloemfontein Celtic is $5.1 million.

7. Cape Town City - $5.8 million

10 richest football clubs in South Africa 2021. Photo: @capetowncityfc

Source: UGC

Cape Town City is situated in Cape Town. Cape Town City FC was formed in 1960, although it was re-branded in 2016. It plays in the Premier Soccer League and hosts its home matches at the Cape Town Stadium.

The net worth of Cape Town City FC stands at $5.8 million.

6. Platinum Stars FC - $6.1 million

10 richest football clubs in South Africa 2021. Photo: @platinumstarsfc

Source: UGC

Platinum Stars FC is based in Phokeng in the North West Province. It started as an amateur club in 1937, and its first time participating in the Premier Soccer League was during the 2003-2004 season.

The net worth of Platinum Stars FC is $6.1 million.

5. Orlando Pirates - $6.9 million

10 richest football clubs in South Africa 2021. Photo: @orlandopirates

Source: UGC

Orlando Pirates is situated in Houghton, Johannesburg. It was initially based in Orlando Soweto when it was founded in 1937. It set the record of winning the Premier Soccer League title for three years in a row since its inception in 1996.

Orlando Pirates has an estimated net worth of $6.9 million.

4. Bidvest Wits - $7.4 million

10 richest football clubs in South Africa 2021. Photo: @bidvestwits

Source: UGC

Bidvest Wits is situated in Braamfontein in Johannesburg. Its nickname is The Students because of its affiliation with the University of the Witwatersrand. Bidvest Wits was formed in 1921 by the Students' Representative Council of the University of Witwatersrand. It joined the South African National League in 1975 after making a recording of producing some of the country's top players.

The net worth of Bidvest Wits Football Club stands at $7.4 million.

3. Supersport United - $7.9 million

10 richest football clubs in South Africa 2021. Photo: @supersport_unitedfc

Source: UGC

Supersport United is based in Atteridgeville, Pretoria. Its nickname is Matsatsantsa a Pitori, and it plays in the Premier Soccer League. In 1994, it was re-branded from Pretoria City to Supersport United. It hosts its home matches at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, and its youth academy is among the best in the country.

The net worth of Supersport United is $7.9 million.

2. Kaizer Chiefs - $9.1 million

10 richest football clubs in South Africa 2021. Photo: @kaizerchiefs

Source: Facebook

Kaizer Chiefs is situated in Naturena, Johannesburg. The team's nickname is Amakhosi, and it plays in the Premier Soccer League. It is known for being rivals with Orlando Pirates.

Kaizer Chiefs was formed in 1970 after Kaizer Motaung returned from the USA. It has since then grown to be among the wealthiest teams in South Africa and boasts of sending a high number of players overseas.

The net worth of Kaizer Chiefs stands at $9.1 million.

1. Mamelodi Sundowns - $11 million

The richest football club in South Africa 2021. Photo: @sundownsfc

Source: UGC

Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club is situated in Mamelodi in Tshwane. Sundowns officially became a football club in 1970 and became part of the National Soccer League in 1983.

Sundowns has won the PSL title nine times, ever since its inception in 1996. The team also won the CAF Club Of The Year in 2016 ad the 2016 CAF Champions League title, to mention a few. It has also sent most of its players overseas.

Business mogul Patrice Motsepe owns sundowns, and it has a net worth of $11 million; hence, it is the richest football club in South Africa.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

These are some of the questions that could equip you with more facts about the subject.

Which football club is the richest in South Africa?

Mamelodi Sundowns currently stands in the first position among the richest football club in South Africa. Its net worth is $11 million.

Who is the richest club owner in South Africa?

The owner of the richest football club in South Africa is Patrice Motsepe. Patrice is a renowned businessman who has assets in the mining industry.

Who is the richest PSL club owner?

If you thought that Patrice Motsepe was the richest PSL owner, you are wrong. Johann Rupert tops that position of the wealthiest PSL owner. He is the owner of Stellenbosch FC.

Which team has more trophies in South Africa?

The football club that boasts of winning the highest number of trophies is Kaizer Chiefs. For the past forty-seven years, it has accumulated 93 trophies.

Which is the most successful team in PSL?

Kaizer Chiefs has depicted its success in the number of titles of trophies that it has won. The team boasts of 12 major league titles and 76 significant trophies, which it has won in the forty-seven years that it has been in operation.

How much is Kaizer Motaung worth?

Kaizer Motaung, the founder of Kaizer Cheifs, has an estimated net worth of $7 million.

By now, the doubts on whether the team that you support is wealthy enough should have been put to rest. This list of the 10 richest football clubs in South Africa highlights how a team's performance is co-related with its worth.

READ ALSO: Richest football clubs in Africa in 2021 - which teams rate highest in the money stakes

Briefly.co.za posted an article about the richest football clubs in Africa. The continent has numerous soccer clubs that play in various leagues. Most African countries have soccer leagues with several teams under them. Read on to find out which are some of the wealthiest football clubs across the continent.

Source: Briefly.co.za