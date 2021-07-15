A Love to Die For Indian series details the conflict between love and betrayal. The story is about the complicated romance between Tara and Deep. Tara is a serial killer, and the only person who can help her avoid continuous murder is Deep, and they get married as a result. The two love each other deeply, but the police are looking for Tara to account for her murderous acts. This August's A Love to Die For teasers discuss how the lovers plan to implicate an innocent lady, Aarohi, for Tara’s sins.

In A Love to Die For teasers, you will get to know Aarohi, who looks exactly like Tara. Unfortunately, she gets into a lot of trouble because she looks like the murderous Tara. Tara killed her brother to force her into marriage with Deep, and she goes to jail for Tara’s sins before finding a way to escape. However, Aarohi discovers that she is just a pawn in Deep and Tara’s love affair, and she plans her revenge.

A Love to Die For teasers for August 2021

A Love to Die For has several suspense-filled scenes that keep your eyes glued to your TV screen. Will Tara’s family believe that Aarohi is pregnant? Also, why does Deep want Aarohi to go for another test to confirm her pregnancy? A Love to Die For Glow TV series for August 2021 gives a sneak peek at what to expect in the upcoming episodes of this thrilling Indian drama.

Episodes 111-112 - Monday, 2nd of August, 2021

Deep and Virat’s friendship grows strong, but Aarohi is not happy about it, and she tries to disrupt it. However, Aarohi disguises herself as Kesari in a phone conversation with Deep and tells him to give up Kalyani to get Maya’s phone back. Deep accepts Kesari’s demand, but will he return Kalyani to Kesari, or does he have some tricks up his sleeve?

Episodes 113-114 - Tuesday, 3rd of August, 2021

Tara’s mother announces Aarohis pregnancy after observing her situation, while Virat begins to worry about losing the family's wealth to Deep’s unborn child. However, his frustration leads him to confront Deep, and a fight breaks out.

Episodes 115-116 - Wednesday, 4th of August, 2021

Aarohi’s plan to convince Tara’s family about her pregnant status works out fine. Interestingly, she makes a move to provide evidence of Tara’s inability to become pregnant.

On the other hand, Deep finally agrees that Aarohi is pregnant with his child and prevents her from terminating the pregnancy. Nevertheless, Virat discovers his mother’s plan to give the family's empire to Deep’s unborn child, and he plots to prevent this; he has Prithvi as an ally.

Episodes 117-118 - Thursday, 5th of August, 2021

Aarohi does not trust Virat; she thinks he might be planning to eliminate Tara so he could become the sole heir to the family wealth. So, Aarohi comes up with a plan that involves getting rid of Virat before he does something sinister.

Meanwhile, Virat is implicated in Aarohi’s conspiracy, and he is apprehended, while Deep becomes suspicious of Aarohi and her pregnancy claims because of her nonchalant attitude towards recent happenings. Also, Deep requests Aarohi to go for a new Sonographic test.

Episodes 119-120 - Friday, 6th of August, 2021

Aarohi comes up with various excuses to escape the sonography test appointments at the hospital with Deep, but the efforts end in futility. Then, she encounters a familiar face at the clinic.

Aarohi is surprised when she comes across Niku and tries to protect him. Meanwhile, Niku wants nothing to do with Aarohi because he thinks that she is Tara.

Episodes 121-122 - Monday, 9th of August, 2021

Aarohi is surprised that Niku, her nephew, is not dead, and also, she is puzzled by Deep’s decision to keep him alive for so long. Meanwhile, Deep traces a woman who knows about Aarohis time in jail. Then, after bribing the woman, he obtains crucial information about Aarohi, including her prison escape.

Episodes 123-124 - Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021

Aarohi suspects that Deep is aware of her past, but she does not stop pretending to be Tara. However, Aarohi is baffled when Virat is released from prison, but she plans to send him back to the cell.

Elsewhere, Deep requires Aarohis fingerprints if he wants to confirm her identity. To do this, he must make Aarohi pass out! Will he drug Aarohi?

Aarohi

Aarohi is a cunning woman and will do anything to get whatever she wants. She stops the friendship between two men, Virat and Deep, and wants to control her husband’s family wealth. To achieve that, she claims to be pregnant. However, things get out of hand during a hospital visit because she encounters a nephew she assumed was dead. In her unending pursuit of wealth, she implicates and sends a man to jail for something he knows nothing about.

Virat

Virat is a young man who puts the hope of his survival in family wealth. Unfortunately, he becomes frustrated when someone threatens to take this wealth from him. So, he comes up with a plan to stop his mother from putting another man’s child in charge of the family treasures. Regrettably, his desperation gets him in trouble, and he ends up in prison for something he did not do.

From the A Love To Die For teasers shared above, how long can someone pretend to be something they are not? Besides, what is the cost of wealth, and how will the characters involved pay the price? Virat and Aarohi will take you on a journey to the nasty side of human nature when wealth and affluence are involved. Do not miss the show for anything.

