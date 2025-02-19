Meet Trae Young's parents: All about Rayford and Candice Young

Trae Young's parents, Rayford and Candice Young, inspired his athletic career. Their unwavering support has propelled the athlete from college basketball courts to NBA stardom. Speaking fondly about his family, Trae revealed in a 2022 interview:

I still spot my parents, no matter how big the arena is. My mom is always jovial, while my dad is keen on the game.

Rayford Young is African-American, while Candice Young is White.

The couple has been married for over two decades.

Their son, Trae, is a successful NBA player.

Who are Trae Young's parents?

Candice and Rayford Young celebrate their son on and off the court. On 20 September 2023, the celebrity mom took to Instagram to commemorate Trae's special day via a post that read:

Trae Young made me a mother. Watching him grow has been one of my greatest joys. Happy birthday, my son! I love you.

Rayford and Candice are both natives of Texas

Candice was born in Lubbock, Texas, to Vicki Nachttigal and Paul Lee. The duo raised her alongside her three siblings, Charity, Chandra, and Joshua. She attended Pampa High School before proceeding to Texas Tech University.

On the other hand, Rayford grew up in Pampa, Texas. He studied at Texas Tech University from 1996 to 2000.

Both played basketball in their prime

Trae Young's mom played collegiate basketball. A former player as well, Rayford amassed 17.8 points per game while playing for Texas Tech University.

However, he was unable to translate the same success in the NBA. The celebrity dad briefly played for the Houston Rockets before pursuing a career in Europe. He played for FC Porto in Portugal before his retirement.

What do Trae Young's parents do for a living?

Currently, Candice is a stay-at-home mom. According to Rayford Young's LinkedIn profile, he was a medical device sales representative for Teleflex Incorporated from March 2009 to February 2013.

He worked as the territory manager at TriVascular, Inc. for over three years. Trae Young's father has been Young Family Enterprises' CEO since May 2018.

Rayford and Candice Young were college sweethearts

The pair met while they were attending Texas Tech in the late 1990s. They exchanged nuptials in August 2000. On 4 August 2023, Candice penned a heartfelt message to her husband on Instagram, saying:

Who would have thought that the kids who walked into a courthouse with two small kids 23 years ago would be at this point today. The journey is not smooth, but it is worth it.

The couple has four children

Candice and Rayford welcomed their first child, Trae, on 19 September 1998. On 2 May 1999, they had their second child, Caitlyn. Trae's second sister, Camryn, was born on 11 September 2022.

Timothy Young is the couple's lastborn child. All of Trae Young's siblings are good at sports. During Caitlyn's wedding on 15 May 2023, Candice posted her kids on Instagram alongside the caption:

My children are pieces of my heart that walk outside my body. I would do anything to make their lives easier and happier. They are my greatest calling.

Their son is an accomplished basketball star

Rayford and Candice's son, Trae, was a member of the US men's national team that won a gold medal during the 2016 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship. The Dallas Mavericks drafted him in the 2018 NBA draft with the fifth pick.

However, the tall NBA player was traded to the Atlanta Hawks the same day. He is a three-time NBA All-Star and has led his team to three playoff runs, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

FAQs

Trae inherited his athletic genes from his parents. Below are some frequently asked questions about the Young family:

Where is Trae Young's parents' house?

Candice and Rayford currently reside in Norman, Oklahoma, with their two youngest children, Camryn and Timothy.

Where was Trae Young raised?

The sportsman was raised in Pampa, Texas, by his mom and paternal grandparents, as his dad played basketball overseas.

Who are Trae Young's brothers?

Trae Young only has one brother, Timothy Young, who also plays basketball. He turns 15 in April 2025.

What is Trae Young's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Trae is worth $50 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful sporting career.

Who is Trae Young's wife?

The rich athlete married his longtime girlfriend, Shelby Miller, in July 2023. They welcomed their son (Tydus Reign) in June 2022 and their daughter (Teal Dove) in November 2023.

Trae Young's parents, Candice and Rayford Young, both played basketball before venturing into other businesses. They are their son's greatest cheerleaders and are often in attendance during his NBA games.

Source: Briefly News