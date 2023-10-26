Vanna White's kids: Meet Gigi Santo Pietro and Nikko Santo Pietro

If you are familiar with the game show Wheel of Fortune, you should Vanna White. Besides being an American television personality and game-show hostess, she is a model, actress, author, and real estate investor. As a celebrity, Vanna White's kids have caught most fans' curiosity, leaving many wondering who the children are.

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White hosted a celebrity slot tournament at the IGT booth in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Vanna White has made for herself in the entertainment industry. She has delighted her sports fans with the show she co-anchored for over four decades. Though unmarried, her children are already walking in the shadows of her fame. So, what are Vanna White's children's ages, what do they do, and what is worth noting about them?

Vanna White's profile and bio summary

Full name Vanna Marie White Gender Female Date of birth 18 February 1957 Age 66 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Conway, South Carolina, United States Nationality American Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′ 6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilogram 55 Weight in pound 123 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Mother Joan Marie Rosich Father Miguel Angel Rosich Marital status Dating Partner John Donaldson Children Gigi, Nikko Religion Christianity School North Myrtle Beach High School College Atlanta School of Fashion Profession Television personality, game-show hostess, film producer, author, actress Net worth $85 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Vanna White's kids

Vanna White's children are not as famous as their mother. Still, they are talented and independent individuals trying to make a name for themselves outside of their mother's.

Who is Vanna White?

She is an American television personality and game show hostess. She was born on 18 February 1957, near North Myrtle Beach in Horry County, South Carolina. Her parents divorced when she was a baby, and her mother had to raise her with her stepfather, Herbert White Jr.

After graduating high school, White relocated to Atlanta, Georgia. She finished at the Atlanta School of Fashion and Design there, granting her the privilege of working as a model.

What does Vanna White do?

She started her career in the entertainment industry as a model while studying fashion. She competed in Miss Georgia USA in 1978. While trying to get a spot in the movie industry, she met John Gibson before landing a gig as a game show co-host in 1982 alongside Pat Sajak.

Sajak is an American television personality, game show host, and sometimes acts. He was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He and Vanna are two of the longest-serving hosts of any television program in the game show category.

Vanna White captured during one of her shows. Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC

Besides her work on the game show, she is an author. She published an autobiography in 1987 titled Vanna Speaks. As a real estate investor, she owns the yarn brand Vanna’s Choice.

How many biological children does Vanna White have?

Vanna White's children are two: Nicholas “Nikko” and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro. She had them with her former husband, George Santo Pietro, whose relationship with him spanned 12 years between 1990 and 2002.

Vanna White's son, Nicholas, was born on 10 June 1994. After high school graduation, he studied at the University of Arizona for six months before graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture sciences from Oregon State University.

What does Vanna White's son do?

Nikko works with the Los Angeles, California-based real estate agency, The Agency RE. It is a global full-service luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in various classes.

Before then, he was an intern at Oshala Farm, an organic herb farm in Southern Oregon, where he learned about medicinal herbs from seed to sale. From there, he volunteered at the Virgin Islands.

He worked with Melissa's Produce, an agricultural industry, Natural Health Organic Foods, on a part-time basis. As a television personality, he was featured on his mother's Wheel of Fortune, Beaches Resorts Week 4 episode in 2010.

Does Vanna have a daughter?

She has a daughter, Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro. Though she lives a quieter life, she is also an artist. She works as a tattoo artist at Lincoln Tattoo Company in Los Angeles, California.

How old is Vanna White's daughter?

Giovanna is 26 years old. She was born on 2 July 1997. Gigi's Instagram account contains most of her tattoo works.

What are Vanna White's children doing?

They pursue different careers and are doing well for themselves. But notably, they have been featured in their mother's game show, Wheel of Fortune.

White at the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Source: Getty Images

Who are Pat Sajak's kids?

Pat shares two children with Lesly Brown, Patrick and Maggie. Patrick was born in 1990; five years later, in 1995, Maggie came into the world.

Is Vanna White in a relationship with anyone?

Vanna White has also found love again after her divorce from Santo Pietro in 2002. She is currently engaged to John Donaldson, a real estate developer whom she met through mutual friends in 2012. They have been together for nine years.

Vanna White's kids are a testament to her success as a mother and a career woman. She has raised them to be independent, creative, and compassionate, making their mark on the world. She has also maintained a balance between her work and personal life and has found happiness with her fiancé.

