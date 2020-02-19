16 free job posting sites in South Africa for employers in 2022

Free job posting sites in South Africa for employers ease the job advertising and recruitment process. Instead of advertising for jobs on mass media, these platforms grant you quick access to your target audience, who are job seekers.

Employers and HR professionals face many challenges like unexpected resignations, retirements, and even deaths of the company's employees. Look for urgent and qualified replacements from free job posting sites in South Africa.

Free job posting sites in South Africa

Free job posting sites in South Africa link employers to your prospectus employees and save time. In addition, they will save you the money you would have spent on radio, television, newspapers, and hardcopy posters.

1. Gumtree

Gumtree began as an eCommerce site before extending its scope to job listings. The platform now links employers to employees. Posting job ads is free; hence you only need to sign up with them.

2. My Job Search

Find the best employee or job near you on My Job Search. The trustworthy job posting platform has links and ads from third-party websites and services. Don't hesitate to get in touch with them for more details regarding how to post jobs on the site.

3. Recruit.net

Companies and job seekers hold Recruit.net in high esteem because it is among the most trusted free job ads posting sites in South Africa. Therefore, get maximum visibility for your jobs and reach the most targeted candidates today.

4. FreeRecruit

Freerecruit is among the leading free job ads posting sites in South Africa. Post career opportunities and find hiring advice by registering on the platform. Be assured that this is the best place to find the perfect candidate or job.

5. Jobomas

Jobomas is also one of the most reputable free job posting sites for employers in South Africa. The platform helps companies hire the best talent countrywide and across the continent. Therefore, sign up today and start posting your jobs.

6. LinkedIn

LinkedIn is among the most reliable free job posting sites in South Africa. Signing up to this professional social media platform is free of charge. Hence, get a business or personal LinkedIn account and start advertising vacancies.

7. Google Careers

Google collects all job postings from the web to help job seekers quickly find the adverts. It gets the job postings from other organizations' websites and job posting sites.

To make your job postings appear on Google, use the job posting structured data to directly integrate with Google. After editing the HTML of the job postings, Google will continue pulling new jobs as you add them.

8. YellowSA

YellowSA is among the best free job posting sites for employers in South Africa. You can post jobs, look for vacancies, find leads to trusted recruiters, etc. The website also advertises other reliable job posting sites in South Africa.

9. JobMail

JobMail is among the most visited free job posting sites for employers in South Africa. Open an account for your company on the website to start advertising jobs. You will be required to provide your business name and contact details during the registration process.

10. Indeed

Indeed is also among the most reliable job websites in South Africa. It offers high traffic and reasonable packages to the employer. Moreover, Indeed offers free posting packages and sponsored packages. The sponsored package charges per every click the ad attracts. Create an account, describe the vacancy, and post it.

11. Glassdoor

Glassdoor has excellent ratings and reviews of the employers. The platform provides salary and other essential details about job vacancies. Glassdoor offers paid and free services. The free package has a limit of five posts. Make an account on the website and start posting.

12. FlexJobs

FlexJobs' credibility is unquestionable because the site partners with the best brands worldwide. The platform also receives many positive reviews from these brands. FlexJobs has the basic (free with limited features) and Pro (paid with advanced features) packages.

13. BestJobs

BestJobs SA is also among the ideal free job posting sites in South Africa. It has the best reviews from employees and employers. If you wish to get a job advertising space, create an account for your company for free and begin posting.

14. JobVine

Many South African employers also use JobVine to find credible employees. The platform has served some of the world's biggest brands and received fantastic reviews. In addition, employers post unlimited job ads free of charge.

15. Facebook

Your Facebook account has followers who might be your employees. As you chat and like each other's posts, create online posters of job ads and post free of charge. Please provide your company's contact details or job application link for them to apply.

16. Instagram

Turn followers from your Instagram account into reliable employees by posting job ads. Social media is one of the most powerful search engines. Use your company's official Instagram or social media pages to advertise jobs. You will be amazed by the number of applications you will receive.

Where is best to advertise a job for free?

Check out these five sites:

JobVine

BestJobs

FlexJobs

Glassdoor

JobMail

How can I post a job online for free?

Try out these five platforms:

YellowSA

Indeed

Google Careers

Jobomas

FreeRecruit

Are there any free job posting sites in South Africa?

Choose from the following options:

LinkedIn

Recruit.net

Gumtree

My Job Search

Instagram

Which site is best for a job posting?

Here are some job posting sites in South Africa that charge employers:

The site's starting price is R2,392 per post.

Employers pay a start price of R1,587 per post.

Charges start from R700 per job post

Prices start at R1,200 per post.

You have free and paid options.

The site has free and paid packages.

The platform has free and paid options.

What is the best job search site in South Africa?

Below are the most trusted job search sites in the country:

LinkedIn

Recruit.net

Gumtree

My Job Search

YellowSA

Indeed

Google Careers

Jobomas

FreeRecruit

JobVine

BestJobs

FlexJobs

Glassdoor

JobMail

PNet

CareerJunction

Careerjet

Careers24

Free job posting sites in South Africa benefit employers and job seekers. The employer gets a ready audience to advertise the jobs, and the job seekers find many job vacancies to apply to in one place.

