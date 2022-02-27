Who is Angela Hudson? Age, children, movies, career, profile, net worth

Angela Hudson is a celebrity sibling, best known for being the elder sister of the pop star Katy Perry. The sisters have a close bond, and Angela was an inspiration to Katy's musical passion. How well do you know the Hudson sibling? Keep reading for more fascinating facts about her personal life, career, and how she relates with her younger sister.

Angela Hudson prefers to live away from the limelight, but because of her sister's global fame, fans want to know about her family. Katy Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, is one of the best-selling artists of all time, and she helped redefine the American pop sound in the 2010s. The multi-award-winning singer is known for several hits, including I Kissed a Girl, Teenage Dream, Fireworks, Wide Awake, and Last Friday Night.

Angela Hudson's profile summary and bio

Full name: Angela Hudson

Angela Hudson Date of birth: 7th December 1982

7th December 1982 Age: 39 years in 2022

39 years in 2022 Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: California, United States

California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed German, English, Irish, and Portuguese

Mixed German, English, Irish, and Portuguese Religion: Christian

Christian Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Svend Lerche (From 2012)

Svend Lerche (From 2012) Children: Two

Two Parents: Mary Christine Perry and Maurice Keith Hudson

Mary Christine Perry and Maurice Keith Hudson Siblings: Two, including singer Katy Perry and David Hudson

Two, including singer Katy Perry and David Hudson Profession: Events coordinator, actress

Events coordinator, actress Known for: Being Katy Perry's older sister

Being Katy Perry's older sister Angela Hudson's Instagram: Does not have an active account

Angela Hudson's age and early life

The events coordinator was born on 7th December 1982, in California, USA, to Mary Perry and Keith Hudson. Mary and Keith are devout Christians and are all Pentecostal preachers. Despite the strict Christian upbringing they gave their children, Angela Hudson's parents remain supportive of their kids' career choices.

She is the elder sister to two siblings, Katy Perry (born 25th October 1984) and David Hudson (born 11th August 1988). Angela was Katy Perry's musical inspiration when she was growing up. The pop superstar would take her older sister's cassette tapes and use them to practice.

Her youngest sibling David is also a musician known by his stage name Dirty Face. He released his debut EP Dirty Face in 2012 and his debut studio album, The Revolution, in 2013. Angela and her siblings are of mixed ethnicity. They have English, German, Irish, and Portuguese roots.

Angela Hudson's husband and kids

Katy Perry's older sister married Svend Lerche in May 2012. Angela Hudson welcomed her first child in February 2014 in her living room and the second kid two years later in September 2016 in a tub. Her youngest sister Katy assisted in delivering her two babies.

What does Katy Perry's sister do?

Katy Perry's older sister is an events coordinator. She worked on Katy's California Dreams Tour between 2011 and 2012. She is also a talented actress. Angela Hudson's movies include Part of Me (2012) and E! Special: Katy Perry (2012).

Angela Hudson's net worth

Angela's net worth is estimated at between $ 1 million and $2 million. She earns from her career as an events coordinator and actress. It is not clear if she has other income streams. Angela often joins her sister Katy Perry in doing charity work.

Does Angela Hudson have kids?

She has two children whom she shares with her husband, Svend Lerche. Her firstborn was born in February 2014, and she welcomed her secondborn in September 2016.

Who is Katy Perry's older sister?

The pop singer's elder sister is Angela Hudson. She is the one who inspired Katy's passion for music from a young age and often worked on her tours as an events coordinator.

Angela Hudson's biography reveals that she is supportive and close to her family. However, unlike her other family members, she does not like public attention and is not active on social media platforms.

