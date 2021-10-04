Dog the Bounty Hunter net worth, age, children, wife, height, cast, profiles

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Lee Chapman, is an American bounty hunter, convicted criminal and reality TV star. He gained international fame as a bounty hunter in 2003 after managing to capture Andrew Luster, a Max Factor cosmetics heir, who had fled the US in the middle of his trial. In 2004, Dog landed a deal with A&E to air his reality show, Dog the Bounty Hunter. Where is he now?

Duane Chapman, popularly known as Dog, became a bounty hunter after serving time in prison. Photo: @Bennett Raglin

Jails have helped transform inmates into valuable people, and Duane Chapman is one such person. After making a U-turn from his criminal ways, he has helped capture hundreds of fugitives, and his zeal for the job is yet to wane more than 30 years later.

Duane Chapman's profile summary

Real name: Duane Lee Chapman

Duane Lee Chapman Date of birth: 2nd February 1953

2nd February 1953 Duane Chapman's age: 68 years in 2021

68 years in 2021 Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Denver in Colorado

Denver in Colorado Nationality: American

American Duane Chapman's height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Duane Chapman's spouse: Francie Frane, since 2021

Francie Frane, since 2021 Duane Chapman's children: 12

12 Duane Chapman's parents: Wesley Duane and Barbara Darlene

Wesley Duane and Barbara Darlene Siblings: 3

3 Profession: Bounty hunter, reality TV star

Bounty hunter, reality TV star Criminal status: Convicted felon

dogthebountyhunter.com Net worth: Approximately $6 million

How old is Dog the Bounty Hunter?

The reality TV star was born on 2nd February 1953 in Denver, Colorado and is 68 years old in 2021. His father, Wesley Duane Chapman, was a welder then later became a bail bondsman, while his mother, Barbara Darlene, was a Sunday school teacher. He was raised alongside his three siblings, Jolene, Michael and Paula Hammond.

Duane Chapman's spouse

Duane Chapman and Francie Frane wedded in 2021, two years after the death of his fifth wife Beth. Photo: @ActorsRedCarpet

The reality TV star has been married six times. His first wife, LaFonda Sue, filed for divorce in 1977 while he was imprisoned and married his best friend. His three marriages that followed ended in divorce. In 2006, he tied the knot with his business partner Beth Smith who died in 2019 from throat cancer.

Later in 2021, Duane wedded Francie Frane as his 6th wife. The bounty hunter has 12 children and several grandchildren. Dog the Bounty Hunter cast is made up of Duane's family and close friends.

Duane's marriage to Beth Smith was his longest from 2006 until her sad demise in 2019. Photo: @Terry Wyatt

Duane Chapman's career

The bounty hunter joined Devils Diciples, an outlaw motorcycle club, at the age of 15 after running away from home. Later in 1976, he was arrested following his involvement in the murder of Jerry Oliver and was sentenced to five years in prison. His passion to become a bounty hunter grew while he was in jail.

In 2003, the Duane successfully captured Andrew Luster, a Max Factor cosmetics heir, in Mexico. Andrew had fled the US in the middle of his trial on charges of drugging and raping several women. After the incident, he got his own reality TV series called Dog the Bounty Hunter on A&E in 2004 to document his work of capturing fugitives. The show was cancelled in 2012.

Duane landed a deal with CMT to air Dog and Beth: On the Hunt show in 2013. It starred his late wife Beth and his son Leland until its cancellation in 2016. Later in 2019, his new show Dog's Most Wanted started to air on WGN America and ran for one season. In 2021, his other show, Dog Unleashed, began to air on Unleashed but was later cancelled.

The bounty hunter is also a best-selling author. His literary works include;

You Can Run But You Can't Hide (2007 autobiography co-written with Laura Morton)

(2007 autobiography co-written with Laura Morton) Where Mercy Is Shown, Mercy Is Given (2010, co-written with Laura Morton)

Where is Dog the Bounty Hunter now in 2021?

What happened to Dog the Bounty Hunter? Since September 2021, the reality star has been involved in the search for Brian Laundrie. He fled following the death of his fiancé Gabby Petito, whose remains show that she was murdered. Duane does not have a reality TV show at the moment but documents his bounty hunting on social media platforms.

Duane Chapman's net worth

Dog is one of the most successful bounty hunters in the United States. Photo: @AhlainNews

What is Dog the Bounty Hunter's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality TV star has an estimated net worth of $6 million. He earns from being a bounty hunter and reality TV star.

Since coming into the limelight in the early 2000s, Duane Chapman's life became an open book. This has led to several controversies, including being called racist for forbidding one of his sons to have a black girlfriend. However, he remains one of America's most successful bounty hunters.

