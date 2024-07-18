The eTV's popular soapie Scandal bagged themselves 1.8 million viewers after they decided to air their episodes seven days a week

The news of the accomplishment was shared on Twitter (X) by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

Many netizens reacted to the news, and some suggested that some shows do the same thing as Scandal

eTV's soapie ‘Scandal’ hits 1.8 million viewers. Image: @etvscandal

Finally, the South African soapie Scandal recently had something to celebrate as they reached a huge milestone.

eTV Scandal hits 1.8 million views

Good news hit the eTV's soapie Scandal after the drama, claiming they dropped one of their actors, and Safta Award winner Matthews Rantsoma was leaving the show.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on his Twitter (X) page that the TV show recently bagged 1.8 million views after they decided to have their show air on TV seven days a week.

Phil wrote:

"Scandal! weekend move pays off. The etv soapie shocked us all when it introduced its 7-days episodes offering. However, if the trend holds, the decision is paying off as the show pulled 1,8-million viewers on its weekend debut episode — that’s Saturday. With that peak, the show doubled the weekend slot numbers for the channel."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the news

Shortly after the entertainment commentator shared the news of their increase in viewers, many netizens reacted to it:

@Doskie14 wrote:

"Maybe they should consider changing the time slot too. I think they’d do better going up against Generations rather than Skeem Saam."

@phikelwa74 said:

"Aibo has it already played on weekend eh..."

@Cleresandra1 responded:

"@etvScandal I think you can change ur time slot during the week 7 pm or 8pm."

@Boitumelo_o replied:

"Now they need new writers. The existing ones are tired."

@MtoloSam commented:

"Makes sense people are not going out as they used to because of the economy. More shows to follow."

@missqueenkc mentioned:

"I was really against it, but I'm happy because numbers don't lie."

Scandal! defends casting Shoki Mmola's alleged abuser, Sello Sebotsane

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed on Twitter that controversial actor Sello Sebotsane had been cast by Scandal! for the role of Prosecutor Serwalo, who would facilitate Amo's release from jail.

However, the e.tv soapie's fans didn't take the casting news well because Sello has an alleged history of gender-based violence (GBV) and the victim, Shoki Mmola, was also recently cast on Scandal! as Pastor Prudence.

