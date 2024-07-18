South African media personality Bonang Matheba finally announced that she has added a new beverage to her brand, BNG

The star recently shared on her Twitter (X) page that BNG now has a non-alcoholic beverage for those who prefer it

Many netizens were pleased by the announcement of her new non-alcoholic drink

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bonang Matheba introduced her new BNG beverage. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba recently surprised many of her fans and followers with an announcement about something new she has for them on her social media pages.

Bonang Matheba introduces new non-alcoholic BNG beverage

You all know that our girl, B, never disappoints when it comes to delivering, and this time around, she sure did give her fans what they asked for. After several fans asked for it, the South African media personality Bonang Matheba announced on her social media pages that she has officially added a non-alcoholic BNG beverage to her brand.

On her Twitter (X) page, the House Of BNG owner announced that the non-alcoholic beverage is now available and people can purchase it:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She wrote:

"new Non-Alcoholic Nectar Rosé… @houseofbng. #HouseOfBNG #CelebrateWithBNG."

See the post below:

On her Instagram page, she also shared the news of the new beverage and wrote:

"Introducing our new sparkling Nectar Rosé Non-Alcoholic can. Conveniently packed & fully recyclable - BNG cans also chill quickly. Now available at Norman Goodfellows stores nationwide & online on Port2Port."

See the post below:

Fans were pleased with the announcement of the new beverage

Shortly after Bonang shared the news, many fans and followers of the star were happy that she introduced the non-alcoholic range to her brand:

@Ms_Logical said:

"I hope its nice."

@Liihlendimande wrote:

"This I would like to try."

@Amo_Hlahatsi commented:

"I can sacrifice my R350 grant for this non alcoholic bev."

ceecee_ndaba responded:

"OMG! I can finally participate in the BNG world!"

zuki_lamani replied:

"I love this."

asandaminaj mentioned:

"Perfect for us who don’t drink...Thank you B."

Bonang sends important message on elections

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba shared an important message to South Africans regarding the 2024 elections.

Bonang Matheba mentioned the importance of registering for the upcoming elections, saying every vote counts.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News