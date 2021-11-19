Celeste Ntuli Praised for Her Wisdom and Wit After Chat With Mac G

Celeste Ntuli was Mac G's latest guest on his popular chat series Podcast and Chill and fans can't stop raving about her wisdom

The comedian touched on some pretty heated topics and lit up some light bulbs in the minds of very people across the country

Social media filled up with quotes from her chat with Mac G, one person described her as: "Thought-provoking, funny, intelligent"

Celeste Ntuli is well-known for being a belly-aching comedian but nobody expected her to be such a wise individual. The actress spoke some words that are still radiating in the minds of many. Social media quickly turned into Celeste quote book.

Celeste Ntuli showed just how wise she is in a chat with Mac G. Image: @celestentuli

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Celeste Ntuli really showed her versatility as a human. The lady can really do it all. From playing a sister wife in Isibaya to making hundreds of people laugh and giving amazing insight on life, Celeste truly is an all-rounder.

After chatting with Mac G about some pretty important topics in society, Twitter flooded with people who were in awe of her eloquence. Celeste trended as fans looked back on some of the pearls she shared.

Ntuli specifically chose to talk about matters that deeply affect black people. Some of the conversations she touched on included mental health, land and gender roles.

Be independent: Celeste Ntuli blasts women who use men for money

Briefly News reported that actress Celeste Ntuli has blasted women who depend on men for money. Celeste has urged women to get rid of the mentality of wanting money from men.

The comedienne took to Instagram and shared a post about a woman who suggested that men must "normalise" asking women for their account numbers before asking for their cellphone numbers.

Another woman who commented on the post Celeste shared urged women to be independent. The

Isibaya actress captioned her repost:

"Conversations we must be ready to have!!"

The star's post sparked debate with some of her followers saying abuse is often not about money but self-respect.

"Yes, that’s true, but we must get rid of the mentality of wanting money from a man."

One of her followers, neo_leano, asked whether the practice of lobola was still relevant nowadays. Celeste said that's part of her culture that must be embraced fully.

"You are pushing it!! Lobola comes after you have met and spent some time with someone that you love."

Source: Briefly.co.za