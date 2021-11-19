Rapper Cassper Nyovest headed to social media to open a can of worms around SA's GBV crises

In his tweet, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker asked why people thought it was right to beat up women

The tweet provoked a massive response, with many rushing to his mentions to air mixed views on the issue

Cassper Nyovest invited South Africans on social media to share their thoughts on the country's well-documented GBV crises.

It's not known what sparked the rapper's question on the timeline, although there have been several videos doing the rounds depicting women being beaten up, including one capturing a police officer slapping a woman across the face.

Cassper is bashing men who thinks it's right to beat up a woman. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

In his tweet, the Drip Footwear entrepreneur posed the question of why people thought it was right to beat up women.

"Guys, why do you think it's acceptable to beat women? What the hell is wrong with you? Can we please stop this rubbish!!!" he wrote.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker is known to have taken a firm stance against the scourge of women and child abuse in the country, notably challenging the public to introspect for "abusive" traits.

Previously, Cassper claimed he does not condone violence against women nor does he promote it in his life or music, saying:

"That’s just something I don't do!"

His latest tweet provoked a massive response, with many rushing to his mentions to share their two cents' worth.

Many people lamented violence against women while others justified the act on the basis of the circumstances under which a man may be provoked to do so.

Varying views on GBV crises expressed

Briefly News took a dive into the comments to bring readers the reactions from local social media users.

@mphonkgari_ wrote:

"You won't beat up a woman if your [eggplant] is working properly.. never!! If you raise your hand on a lady your [eggplant] is finished."

@Ofentse39562967 said:

"You have never been abused physically, sexually and emotional by a women. Women get away with a lot of bad things they are doing to men. Both men and women need to acknowledge their mistakes otherwise GBV will only increase."

@CoolCat89010242 added:

"Reasons differ my guy, sometimes it's not that they like to do it but they have to."

