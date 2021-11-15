Hebanna: T Pain Shares Clip of His Luxurious Rolls Royce Being Repossessed

T-Pain has shared that his luxurious Rolls Royce has been repossessed as he's going through a financial crisis

The US rapper posted a clip of himself looking sad as the posh whip was being taken away by the repo man

The popular superstar promised that he'll bounce back because he's been in similar situations in the past and come out on top

T-Pain took to social media recently to share that his Rolls Royce has been repossessed. The rapper is seemingly experiencing financial problems.

T-Pain's posh Rolls Royce was repossessed recently.

Source: Instagram

The US superstar posted a clip of his posh whip being taken away from him by a repo guy who used a big truck to transport it. T-pain looked really sad in the video.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared that he has been in a similar situation before and was able to bounce back from it. He advised his followers to take care of their money, according to SAHipHopMag.

"If you have somebody watching your money, make sure you have somebody watching THEM too."

The artist's fans and peers in the entertainment industry took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out what they said below:

youngcash wrote:

"Don't trip bro, we know how to hustle and get it right byke!!!"

jeff.kush commented:

"Minor setbacks for major comebacks."

martinmcfly_ said:

"This why I have so much respect for you king. You are a real one."

sierra_simply wrote:

"I rarely see such honesty from celebs. You’ll get everything back, better, and 100-fold! Nobody wins messing over such a sweet spirited person! You’re one of my favs!"

wilder.allen said:

"At least they took something you can get back. Time you can’t get time back. You don’t lose you learn and everything happens for a reason and God doesn’t make mistakes. You’re a blessed man greater things will come bro, I promise."

threepillarsmusicgroup added:

"You a real one for posting this."

