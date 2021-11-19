An unidentified woman who allegedly went to a police station to report a crime was smacked by an officer for an unknown reason

The incident was captured on camera and peeps are either wanting to know what led up to it or why the cop had the right to hit a woman

The nine-second clip has gained over 71 000 views on Twitter where it was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee

A nine-second clip showing a police officer slapping a woman has gone viral on social media. Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the video on Twitter with a short caption explaining the incident:

"This woman went to the Tembisa South @SAPoliceService to report a crime… LOOK at what the cop did…"

Some South Africans showed concern for the unidentified woman who was on the receiving end of the physical harm. Other Saffas asked Abramjee if he could post the full video so they were able to see what lead up to the SAPS member hitting the lady.

This video contains scenes of physical harm:

Read some of the comments from Saffas below:

@PHASTARICO said:

"Before posting, please give us background information first. Judging by the high breathing of the person taking a video, there's either a serious violation or something that happened before. Cops don't do this for mahala."

@Nokulun66188298 shared:

"A woman is smacked across the face by a police officer and some people want the full story. Why am I acting surprised?"

@RMashes50448483 responded with:

"Give us the full story, we can't rely on one side of the story. Please update us when you get enough info."

@XolaniHlongwaK wrote:

"We don't need a full story here maybe if it was man to man - but to hit a woman is evil."

@TraceyleeG6 believes:

"He must be charged with GBH and stripped of his badge."

@SihleNuz added:

"Not a full video. Edited to fulfil a narrative."

