Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has aired his opinion on Sipho Mbule as South Africa kicks off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Angola

The Kaizer Chiefs legend pointed out the reason the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder stands out from the rest in the national team

The South African football legend's comments on the Orlando Pirates star gathered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has shared his opinion on what set Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule apart from others in the South African men's national team.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, who joined the Sea Robbers in the summer, is with Bafana Bafana squad participating at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and he is expected to occupy the creative midfield position with the absence of Themba Zwane, while Relebohile Mofokeng will be his back up in the role.

Mbule recently rejoined the national team following Zwane's injury, while Patrick Maswanganyi faced setbacks due to injuries and a decline in form.

Khumalo on what sets Mbule apart

Khumalo believes Mbule possesses the traits to lead Bafana as a playmaker, emphasizing that his exceptional talent is innate and cannot be taught.

The Bafana Bafana legend told the 10bet Podcast that Sipho naturally excels in the number 10 role, proving it in the friendly game against Ghana in which he scored a wonderful goal, and that his talent is instinctive, he can’t be coached on when to shoot, how to make moves, or execute tricks like backheels, as these skills are inherent to him.

Here is fans are saying on social media about Doctor Khumalo's opinions on Mbule ahead of South Africa's clash against Angola at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Brandon Fakudze

Mbule is the kimd of footballer you tell the game plan to and he'll know what his role is in that plan and execute it excellently. He's the kond that sees things even the coach can't and has the freedom to play his own game within that game plan.

Chiwah_R

He must be coached to hit the net, we need goals in AFCON.

Kayza Kayaletu

Put differently you cannot tell a player as creative as Mbule what to do. Creativity in football is hard to coach. I reckon the coach should still tell him how to position himself,based off the game plan and let him cook.

Siz

What has mbule achieved ??, what is this madala smoking

Mthiyane Sifiso Mdladla

Dr has said this about so many, average players. You'd swear he isn't the Goat, he just can't spot talent.

Castro MNtonyela

I sometimes wonder ukuthi is this the same Doctor who was a star 🤦🏽‍♂️ akazi uku khuluma lo bhuti nasi 🤞🏽

Sixjoints🤳

Sometimes he don't know when to shoot or pass you can coach him to make better decisions

