Orlando Pirates have initiated discussions with former Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad AC coach Rulani Mokwena, as they seek a swift replacement for outgoing head coach Jose Riveiro.

Talks are said to have taken place earlier this week, with the Buccaneers looking to secure Mokwena’s return ahead of their pre-season tour to Spain. The club is reportedly keen on giving the new coach ample time to implement his ideas and prepare the squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

Pyramids FC eye Mokwena signature

However, Briefly News previously reported that CAF Champions League winners Pyramids FC have also shown interest in Mokwena, adding pressure to the Soweto giants’ negotiation efforts.

Reports indicate that representatives from Pyramids have landed in South Africa to hold discussions with Mokwena, who has been a free agent since parting ways with Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club last month.

The 38-year-old tactician is back in the country, taking a short break while weighing his next move with his management team. Sources indicate that Pyramids are eager to present Mokwena with a vision for the club’s future, with talks expected to intensify in the coming days.

Mokwena, who won four league titles with Sundowns and clinched the inaugural African Football League title, is currently unattached after parting ways with Moroccan giants Wydad AC. He left Wydad with three games remaining in the season, with the club in third place on the log.

Technical team overhaul on the cards

Should an agreement be reached, Mokwena is expected to bring in his own backroom staff to bolster the technical team. His return would mark a homecoming of sorts, having previously led Pirates in 2019 during a brief stint that left a lasting impression on many at the club.

Last week, Mokwena hinted on Soccer Africa that he was open to returning to Pirates, fuelling speculation that the club has been plotting his comeback for some time.

What’s next for the Buccaneers?

With pre-season preparations looming, Pirates will be eager to conclude talks swiftly and avoid losing Mokwena to continental rivals. The coming days could prove decisive in determining who takes charge at Orlando Stadium next season.

