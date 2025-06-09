After nearly a decade in Europe, Mihlali Mayambela is open to returning to South Africa, with Kaizer Chiefs identified as his preferred club

The Bafana Bafana winger has one year left on his contract with Aris Limassol, who are reportedly open to listening to offers for his transfer

Mayambela recently helped Bafana Bafana secure an AFCON bronze medal and played a pivotal role in Aris Limassol’s historic 2022/23 league title win and 2023 Super Cup victory

Bafana Bafana winger Mihlali Mayambela is reportedly considering a return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), with Kaizer Chiefs believed to be his preferred destination. The Aris Limassol forward has spent close to a decade in Europe, playing in Sweden, Portugal, Israel, and currently plying his trade in Cyprus.

The Cape Town-born attacker began his football journey in South Africa and has long been linked with a potential move back home. Sources close to the player suggest that Mayambela is eager to rejoin Kaizer Chiefs – the club where he received part of his early football development.

Aris Limassol open to offers

Mayambela still has a year left on his contract with Aris Limassol, but the Cypriot club is reportedly open to listening to transfer offers. While there has been no official communication from his representatives, the growing speculation signals that a move during the off-season could be on the cards.

Kaizer Chiefs, who will participate in four major competitions next season – the Betway Premiership, Nedbank Cup, Carling Knockout Cup, and CAF Confederation Cup – are believed to be looking to bolster their squad. They missed out on the MTN8 after finishing ninth on the league table.

A career shaped abroad and a successful AFCON

Mayambela left South Africa as a teenager and made his mark in Europe, enjoying a particularly successful stint in Cyprus. He was instrumental in helping Aris Limassol clinch their first-ever league title in the 2022/23 season. The following year, they added the Cyprus Super Cup to their trophy cabinet, with Mayambela continuing to shine on the wing.

His performances for Bafana Bafana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast also did not go unnoticed. The speedy winger played a key role in helping Hugo Broos’ side secure a bronze medal, reaffirming his credentials at international level.

Chiefs move could reignite domestic career

Should a move to Naturena materialise, it could offer Mayambela a chance to re-establish himself on the local stage and contribute to Kaizer Chiefs’ efforts to return to their former glory. For now, fans will be eagerly watching as the transfer window unfolds, hoping the homecoming becomes a reality.

Kaizer Chiefs gives Nabi ultimatum

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs have set a clear mandate for head coach Nasreddine Nabi ahead of the 2025/26 season. Despite winning the Nedbank Cup and securing CAF Confederation Cup qualification, Nabi will reportedly face dismissal if the team suffers three consecutive losses. The club expects consistent results and a strong league performance going forward.

