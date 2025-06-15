A South African woman shared her thoughts on Foschini’s biggest online winter sale on TikTok on Thursday

More Mzansi ladies came forward to discuss their pain about the news and related to the author's feelings

Social media users interacted with the woman in a thread of 193 comments and discussed their feelings

Foschini recently announced one of their biggest clothing sales for the winter season and made waves online.

Mzansi women shared their feelings about the Foschini winter sale. Image: @ngwesh_wemighty

South African women were emotional after learning about the news and shared their thoughts on TikTok.

SA women react to Foschini’s winter sale

It is officially winter in South Africa, and coat season is upon us. This time of year, people are stacking up their closets with warm essential pieces to survive the cold weather.

A famous retailer, Foschini, wowed South African women with their 75% off winter sale. A stylish Mzansi lady, Ngwekazi Vabaza, found out about the news two days ago.

She was stressed after learning about the mega sale because she was in a tight financial corner. Vabaza was trying very hard to make better decisions and manage her priorities.

Many other South African women felt the same way and discussed how broke they were. Foschini became incredibly popular and pricey after they introduced their Luella line.

The women in the country were huge fans of the collection, even though it’s pricey. Many of them were hoping to get a couple of Luella pieces during the mega winter sale.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Foschini announces online winter sale

Social media users were emotional about the mega sale and explained why in a thread of comments:

@kurhula.mbetse shared:

“I saw it and ignored it. I wanna be debt-free.”

@Nomakhosi Mnanzana said:

“I found two jackets. They each cost R1000 only, and I spent R800 for both.”

@KgothatsoQT explained:

“Don't worry, babes. Wait for the winter season to pass, then visit the Foschini on Church Street in Pretoria. The Buy-one-get-one-free items there are on sale all year long, my doll.”

@TeeBee | Canva Snacks Packs commented:

“I bought summer tops. Their winter stuff is still overpriced.”

@𝓑𝓸𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓴𝓪𝓜 cried:

“You guys finished that red coats.”

@Priscilla ❤️🌻comforted herself:

“I’m so devastated, but I told myself that I’m always in the house in winter, so I don’t need the clothes.”

@YouTube:Zee_mackay pointed out:

“It’s always in the middle of the month.”

@user6523560062426 highlighted:

“I went through all 1500-something items that are on sale, and those shift dresses and winter two pieces trending on TikTok are not on sale.”

