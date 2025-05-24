A young South African lady plugged Mzansi with information on how one can get vouchers from H&M

The woman documented her trip to the store and detailed every step on her TikTok for others to take notes

Social media users were interested and enquired about more information in the comments section of the viral post

A young South African woman excited many when she filmed her trip to H&M and received vouchers.

A Mzansi lady shared how she received 17 H&M vouchers. Image: @lesego_africa

Source: TikTok

She shared information on how she received vouchers from the store and captured many people’s attention.

Lady receives vouchers from H&M

A woman from Johannesburg named Lesego, filmed her trip to the H&M store in Menlyn Mall. The woman went to trade in some of her old clothes in return for vouchers.

She had a full trolley of clothes that she packed away in numerous Pick-n-Pay plastic bags. Lesego received a load of vouchers in return and shared some information with her TikTok audience:

“So you go to any H&M store and tell them that you are there to trade in your old clothes. Make sure to package them in these normal plastic bags from Shoprite or Checkers, and then when they count your clothes, they count each plastic bag per voucher.”

The store does not check the conditions of the clothes; it’s about recycling and each voucher is a 15% discount for any item in the store. Lesego received 17 vouchers, which means she had 17 bags of clothes that she traded in yesterday.

The youngster captioned her clip:

“Don’t sleep on this one. Come with me to trade my old clothes for vouchers at H&M.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA wowed by H&M trading deal

Social media users were amazed by the woman’s video and said:

A youngster showed off the vouchers she received from H&M. Image: @lesego_africa

Source: TikTok

@imaan_kemp explained:

“You can bring any clothing, even bedding. Only items not allowed: underwear and socks. Each 15% voucher can be used PER ITEM, you cannot use two or three vouchers per item purchased. So if you buy 10 items and you have 10 vouchers you can use 1 voucher per item. The clothing is not checked when you drop it off, the staff do eventually sort through the bags before sending off for shredding at a warehouse.”

@Zaza decided:

“No more giving away clothes after funerals, that's our inheritance, guys.”

@Ammarah 😉🇿🇦 sighed:

“Eish, I’m only seeing this after giving away five black bags of my old clothes.”

@MpumeShezi said:

“I've been doing this for years, and it really helps; those discount vouchers make a huge difference when you're shopping.”

@Oleigh-🌿25 commented:

“I have a lot clothes I usually donate to the needy but also this is great because sometimes I don’t get people to give to.”

Source: Briefly News