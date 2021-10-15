'The Queen': Brutus Is Fuming After Catching Harriet Cuddling With Hector

The Queen 's Brutus, played by Themba Ndaba, is not a happy man after catching Harriet cuddling with his enemy Hector

Brutus walked in on Harriet, a character played by Connie Ferguson, and her new bae Hector cuddling at his late brother Mkhathini's mansion

The gun-wielding Brutus lost it because his sister-in-law was loved-up at his late brother's house with his enemy

Brutus is fuming after catching his sister-in-law cheating with another man at his late brother's house. The viewers of The Queen have shared that they can't wait to watch Friday night's episode after Brutus caught Harriet, played by Connie Ferguson, cuddling with her new lover Hector in his late brother's house.

Connie Ferguson plays the role of Harriet in 'The Queen'. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The fire episode aired on Mzansi Magic on Thursday night, 14 February just before the telenovela ended. The gun-wielding Brutus, played by Themba Ndaba, lost it when he finally found out that Harriet is dating his enemy, Hector. Rapulana Seiphemo portrays the role of Hector in the epic soapie.

The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts following the lit episode. Check put some of their comments below:

@RewindMzansi said:

"Fury! Brutus walks in on Harriet and Hector cuddling 'emzini kaMkhathini'."

@KoalaneMotaung wrote:

"The secret is out."

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"#TheQueenMzansi Harriet's affair ended in tears."

@Thato49137868 said:

" 'endlini kaMkhathini' hey am dead. I can't wait for tomorrows episode."

@LeoMosesi added:

"I've been told that Brutus shot the couch."

