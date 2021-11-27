Actress Pearl Thusi has heads turning online after sharing a really beautiful and elegant picture of herself

The starlet looked effortlessly glamourous in a fitted silver number that just screamed December 2021

SA took to the comments section, complimenting their favourite babe on her stunning pictures

Pearl Thusi is exactly who she thinks she is, giving us all the elegance we want in a stunning silver number. The actress was in Lagos and decided to turn in completely out for a little social media photoshoot.

Actress Pearl Thusi has heads turning online after sharing a really beautiful and elegant picture of herself in a silver dress. Images: @pearlthusi/Instagram

, Thusi shared this cute caption:

"I could hardly breathe for this photo. So y’all have to like it," she teasingly wrote.

While most peeps felt Thusi looked absolutely flawless in the pictures, others were concerned the pics were just a bit too edited.

It was mostly love in the comments though.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ThaboMaake18 said:

"I would sell my liver just to go on a date with you."

@FutureCJSA said:

"Too much filter."

@WaoneMorero said:

"You know, I was about to say the same thing. She's beautiful but this edit, hai."

@Thembi_temtem said:

"Haai it's not her shame."

@fugliii said:

"Ekse bruh this is fire."

Pearl Thusi blows fans away with fab fan art: "Can't cope when it's super dope"

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi left fans stunned when she shared a beautiful piece of art from a fan. The media personality is no stranger to fan adoration but she seems to find the time to show her gratitude. Her latest piece of art has everyone in awe of the fan's talent.

Pearl Thusi has had one heck of a year and things only seem to get brighter for her. City Press reported that she would be ending 2021 off on a banger after receiving the news that she will be hosting the upcoming All African Music Awards.

When someone is doing so well for themselves, it's hard for fans not to recognise and appreciate the talent. So an illustrator named Jeremie Ndong decided to use his talent to applaud Pearl for hers.

Pearl shared the photo with her followers and they flooded the comments with messages of praise.

The artist himself @jeremie_ndong wrote:

"I can't believe it! You saw it! Glad you like it."

Her celeb bestie, DJ Zinhle said:

"Love this for you."

@siogneer commented:

"I see where you got this all beauty from now. In your past life you were probably a peacock."

