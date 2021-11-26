Pearl Thusi has become accustomed to all kinds of adoration from fans, from entire rap songs being written about her to now some epic art

Pearl has had a rather successful year when it comes to her career and with a gin endorsement booming, fans are seeing it too

The actress shared a stunning piece and hand-drawn art from a fan who just had to show their love by creating a masterpiece

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pearl Thusi left fans stunned when she shared a beautiful piece of art from a fan. The media personality is no stranger to fan adoration but she seems to find the time to show her gratitude. Her latest piece of art has everyone in awe of the fan's talent.

Pearl Thusi has left fans in awe of her latest fan art. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi has had one heck of a year and things only seem to get brighter for her. City Press reported that she would be ending 2021 off on a banger after receiving the news that she will be hosting the upcoming All African Music Awards.

When someone is doing so well for themselves, it's hard for fans not to recognise and appreciate the talent. So an illustrator named Jeremie Ndong decided to use his talent to applaud Pearl for hers.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pearl shared the photo with her followers and they flooded the comments with messages of praise.

The artist himself @jeremie_ndong wrote:

"I can't believe it! You saw it! Glad you like it."

Her celeb bestie, DJ Zinhle said:

"Love this for you."

@siogneer commented:

"I see where you got this all beauty from now. In your past life you were probably a peacock."

Pearl Thusi looks back on Live AMP memories as the show comes to an end

Briefly News reported that 2021 marks the end of an era for one of Mzansi's biggest music shows, Live AMP. The show has been airing for 25 seasons and has had an array of famous hosts along the way.

One of the most popular hosts, Pearl Thusi, is gutted by the show coming to a close but looking back fondly on the amazing things she got to do under their name.

IOL reported that the final season of Live AMP began on 9 July. The very last season of the show was hosted by Lamiez Holworthy and DJ Speedsta under the theme 'The Last Dance'. This season was set to be a farewell to everyone who has been a loyal viewer for the entire decade that SABC 1 has been airing Live AMP.

Source: Briefly.co.za