Commander Grace: Woman Becomes Internet Sensation for Her Unique Photo Poses

For a Zambian lady named Commander Grace The Rebirth 2, gaining fame her way is through hilarious, and controversial photo poses

It is a unique idea that has earned her over 20,000 followers but has also come with tonnes of ridicule as internet users question her sanity

A cross-section, however, do not mind the antics and continue coming back to her page for the humour

We are in an era where creativity, or ideas that seem to come outside the realms of normal, have turned individuals into millionaires.

Commander Grace is becoming an internet sensation with her hilarious photo poses. Photo credits: Commander Grace.

Source: UGC

This is due to the fact that the pressures of life have forced many to seek solace and venting outlets on social media, with comic relief being among the topmost sought-after content online.

With this in mind, a Zambian lady named Commander Grace The Rebirth 2 has found a way to attract a following, and it is working in her favour.

She has done so by constantly sharing photos of herself in some of the most unique and hilarious poses ever seen before, an idea that has turned her into an internet sensation.

Reactions from social media users

Her antics have been received differently by the online community, with some urging her creativity while others castigate her for losing her mind in the name of content creation.

Lizzy Changwe:

"You are very photogenic but you need to build your character and your composure otherwise you are losing it."

Caleb Mud:

"Guys this woman needs prayers. I don't like what's happening to her."

Ofeliya Didi C Simbeye:

"You are slowing without knowing it, losing it, get help mama. I wonder people around her don't see what's happening."

Reiticia Niza:

People, can you just stop commenting rubbish and mind your business because she doesn't harm anyone? It's her life, she can even go without clothing if she feels like so it's okay. Let her be."

