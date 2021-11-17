Makhadzi Dragged for Using National Police Force for Private Security

Makhadzi has had one of the best rise to fame stories in Mzansi and she was bound to have a moment that led peeps to question her

The entertainer has been touring Africa non-stop with fully booked shows both on home ground and in neighbouring countries

After she shared a photo from her show this past weekend where she was escorted by the SAPS, peeps weren't too pleased with the use of national resources

Makhadzi's performances tend to draw in large crowds who are eager to watch her work her magic on stage. With so many people there to spectate, it's no wonder she needs to be escorted and protected from time to time.

The singer shared a snap of herself getting a packed police escort and peeps were certainly rubbed the wrong way.

ZAlebs reports that Makhadzi had a show in the Northern Cape quite recently. The singer, who usually shares moments from her performances, innocently shared a snap of herself being protected by 20 fierce women in the police service.

While others felt that the photo showed some power and made them feel proud of Makhadzi for deserving such as escort, others did not enjoy the display and felt that the entertainer should consider using private security for her gigs.

Makhadzi shared the photo on Facebook, where she wrote:

“Past weekend I was protected by 20 police… my car my hotel was protected… Shout-out to all Northern Cape police who came and protect me.”

Fans in the comments were quite vocal about their opinion on 20 police officials being deployed to escort a musician.

Sandy B said:

"In this case, it's a private security that you must employ. That's how it's done. You are a business, music is business and businesses get private securities. I love you, your music and energy but that need to be rectified."

Choushi Chose commented:

"We love you. But it's not the police duty to be your private security guard or protection services, therefore it's actually not a nice thing that happened. This conduct might be investigated by IPID and deep actions might be taken. Police should fight crime, hijacking, rape, murder, abuse of women, children, and elders, robbery, illegal firearms and drugs, and arrest the tsotsis.... Not protecting you."

Vee rsa II added:

"Get your own securities if you're not pretending to be signing R120m deal, those are public safety officers, their duty is to protect community from criminals not you alone."

