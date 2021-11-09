Makhadzi has announced that she 's signed a R120 million deal called Kokovha with a local sportswear brand

The excited Ghanama hitmaker said the deal with Kicks will see them develop and create amazing products

The energetic performer's fans took to her timeline to congratulate her after making the announcement on Tuesday

Makhadzi has signed a major deal with a Mzansi sportswear brand. The singer took to social media this Tuesday, 9 November to announce her R120 million deal with Kicks Sportswear.

Makhadzi has bagged a R120m deal with a local sportswear brand.

Source: Instagram

The Ghanama hitmaker posted a clip of herself arriving at the local brand's offices and signing the multi-million rand contract. Makhadzi captioned her Twitter post:

"When God's timing is right, everything falls into place, blessings come together and dreams become a reality. I am happy to announce that I have signed a R120 million MEGA deal called Kokovha with @kickssportswear_sa to develop and create amazing products."

Tweeps took to her comment section to celebrate with the energetic performer. Check out some of their comments below:

@Mashamb39002996 said:

"When God says yes, nobody can stop it. Congratulations Queen ya Africa. God still doing good things to you. I love you girl."

@Siga07160980 commented:

"Congratulations ngwana gešu, I'm inspired and very proud. Get a good team that's always in your corner and put God 1st... all shall be well..."

@ushuni_ wrote:

"Congrats Makhadzi. You will still rise."

@juliet2223 added:

"Congratulations gal, you deserve all the good thing coming your way. May God continue to bless your life journey. I'm really happy for you, girlfriend."

Makhadzi and King Monada perform Ghanama together

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that King Monada and Makhadzi are seemingly in good terms now. The Limpopo singers had been beefing for some time over ownership of their hit single, Ghanama.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the stars were seen singing the song together at an ANC rally. They even hugged each other while performing the smash hit.

The clip of the musicians partying together was shared on Twitter by one of their fans who was happy to see them sharing a smile on stage. Judging from the clip, Khadzi and King Monada have definitely buried the hatchet.

