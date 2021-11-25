The lady who went viral online for dancing with a little orphan boy in 2019 has shared the backstory of the video

The clip has gained over 100 million views and Karina Palmira is grateful that the orphan children featured in the video have financially benefited from it

Peeps shared their well wishes with the young lady and the kids as they commented over 8 600 times on her recent post

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a young lady and little boy dancing their lives away went viral in 2019. Fast forward to today and the energetic clip has reached over 100 million views. Karina Palmira features in the video originally uploaded by Masaka Kids Africana and shared her backstory.

Karina said she did not want to post the video as she felt as though people would judge her and that she didn't "fit". She was eventually convinced to post it and is thankful that the video changed the lives of the orphan children featured in it.

According to Karina, the kids are now able to go to school, have food on their plates, go to the doctor and have roofs over their heads.

This lady shared the backstory for the viral dancing video that gained over 100 million views. Image: Karina Palmira

Source: Facebook

Take a look at Karina's post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Read some of the comments below:

Isabella Johnson-Ewers shared:

"Nah, you can feel the pure joy from this video. Beautiful!"

Nicole Singleton said:

"LOVE this!! It's beautiful to see people learning from one another about other cultures and the excitement that's being shared in this video. You both did a fantastic job bringing the energy."

Terri Helman-Mease commented:

"Wow, I love this and so much talent!! God is good, sending many blessings!"

Kimmy Kimm added:

"You absolutely fit! Keep doing what you are doing. Helping those kids is amazing."

Cassandra Gann also shared:

"That was so awesome. I really enjoyed seeing that. God bless you."

Influencer takes trending Amapiano dance challenge to the red carpet, Mzansi impressed: "You won the challenge"

Previously, Briefly News reported that French influencer Mr Boris Becker has taken a popular trend to the red carpet and South Africans are into it. The trend, which involves a person pretending to fall and then shaking their hips while being helped up, has garnered a large amount of popularity for different reasons.

Tumisho and DJ Manzo's hit Sax Dance can be heard playing in the background while Saffas remind each other that their hips don't lie. Often performed in a public setting, the trend combines confidence and rhythm with no room for mistakes.

The clip, posted by @sanzito_plug on his TikTok account, has gained the attention of thousands of social media users who couldn't help but vibe in the comments section.

Source: Briefly.co.za