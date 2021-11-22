Fan favourite music show Live AMP is currently running its final season under the theme 'The Last Dance' before viewers have to bid it goodbye for good

The show has seen many hosts such as Pearl Thusi, Bonang Matheba, DJ Speedsta and Lamiez Holworthy over its colourful 10 years on screen

As the show comes to an end, Pearl Thusi is taking a walk down memory lane and looking back at some of the best memories she ha from the show

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

2021 marks the end of an era for one of Mzansi's biggest music shows, Live AMP. The show has been airing for 25 seasons and has had an array of famous hosts along the way.

One of the most popular hosts, Pearl Thusi, is gutted by the show coming to a close but looking back fondly on the amazing things she got to do under their name.

Pearl Thusi looks back on the memories she made on 'Live AMP'. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

IOL reported that the final season of Live AMP began on 9 July. The very last season of the show was hosted by Lamzies Holworthy and DJ Speedsta under the theme 'The Last Dance'. This season was set to be a farewell to everyone who has been a loyal viewer for the entire decade that SABC 1 has been airing Live AMP.

Pearl Thusi hosted three wonderful seasons and TimesLIVE reports that she has been feeling super emotional about one of her first gigs ending. In an interview with the publication, she expressed her feelings about Live AMP, saying:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I guess all good things come to an end. It's really sad because I feel like the type of legacy the show had, it shouldn't be ending. Maybe this represents a new era."

Pearl shared some of her fondest memories from the show with TimesLIVE. Some of her highlights included being choreographed by Somizi Mhlongo for a Youth Day showcase and being one of the last people to interview Grammy Award winner Joseph Shabalala.

Pearl Thusi is an Uncle Waffles mega fan: “Take my money”

Briefly News reported that there's nothing sweeter than a celeb having a fangirl moment over another celeb. Pearl Thusi showed Uncle Waffles some major love on social media, sharing that she absolutely can't get enough of the DJ.

Uncle Waffles took Mzansi by storm when a video of her rocking a DJ set went viral. IOL reports that Waffle's caught so many people's eyes that she even landed herself a follow from US rapper Drake.

The DJ has since been the talk of the town, having every weekend on her schedule fully booked with gig after gig, so much so that The South African reported that she will be heading overseas soon for her first set of international gigs.

Pearl Thusi recently shared that she might just be one of the biggest Uncle Waffles fans in the country.

Source: Briefly.co.za