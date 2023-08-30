Gospel sensation Hlengiwe Mhlanba's ankle sustained an injury just before an anticipated show

She was scheduled to give a talk at the Ungazibulali Campaign , leaving her fans disappointed

Hlengiwe Mhlaba's music has touched many people across the country, leaving their spirits revived

Hlengiwe Mhlaba missed her Ungazibulali campaign after breaking her ankle a few hours before her appearance. Images: @mhlabahlengs

Source: Instagram

Gospel sensation Hlengiwe Mhlaba had ankle surgery just a few hours before a performance in a star-studded event hosted by TV personality Somizi.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba cancels Ungazibulali Campaign after ankle injury

Close sources told ZiMoja she missed a step and broke her ankle ahead of her much-anticipated appearance:

" "She initially took it lightly until her leg started swelling up."

She has cancelled all her commitments for the next weeks till she has recovered.

One of the campaigns was the Jubilee 2023 Conference which was promoted by a church account @ncfdbnza on X, formerly known as Twitter. She was scheduled to perform alongside Dr Tumi and Ntokozo Mbambo.

Check out the poster on this tweet:

Hlengiwe Mhlaba opens up about depression

The singer got candid about how she survived depression as she grew up witnessing her father being violent to her mother.

She told Briefly News that she joined the Ungazibulali organisation to raise awareness about the severity of mental health in the community:

"The organisation is close to my heart because I relate with the awareness campaign and the issues they are targeting, which are suicide, depression and mental illness."

Hlengiwe Mhlaba's music healing the nation

She remains a gospel heavyweight in some people's lives who always talk about her music:

@_Nomalungelo_M was in her feels:

"When Hlengiwe Mhlaba says “Up! Up! Up! Up!” I feel it in my soul."

@miss_finger2 added:

"When @hlengiwe_mhlaba said: 'I know I'm rich when you're with me, oh Jehova, oh Lord, my God'."

@Sam_khanyile16 declared Hlengiwe's status:

"Felt like playing Hlengiwe Mhlaba today so>>>GOAT!"

