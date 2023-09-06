Social media users have shared mixed reactions after discovering that their favourite show Isibaya was shot in Soweto

Many viewers thought that the telenovela was shot in KwaZulu Natal because of the scenery and language used

Some fans said they suspected that the show was shot in Gauteng because some of the taxis had GP number plates

Isibaya fans could not believe that the popular show was shot in Soweto, not in KwaZulu Natal as many thought. The news was shared by a fan who stumbled upon the location in Soweto.

‘Isibaya’ fans have reacted to the reports that the show was shot in Soweto. Image: @IsibayaMzansi

Source: Twitter

Isibaya's location finally revealed

Fans feel like they were misled into believing that their favourite telenovela was shot in KZN. A disappointed fan shared a short clip after visiting the location in Soweto.

Speaking in the short video that was shared by a tweep with the handle @Lord_4D, the viewer said she could not believe that she thought the show was shot in Durban.

She added that she had to visit the Isibaya location in Soweto to believe that the popular show was indeed shot in Gauteng.

Mzansi reacts to post about Isibaya's location

The post left social media users divided. Some claimed they knew that the show was shot in Gauteng. Others said the information has ruined their memories because they also believed the show was shot in KZN.

@CampaignfliccSA wrote:

"Like skeem saam people think they are in Turfloap limpopo but they in Hamaskral Pretoria."

@HloniPhalatse said:

"Shots of the mountains were taken in Denver. They also used to take shots of this church in Soweto."

@tebogoboysey added:

"Would they travel from KZN to Jozi for an episode every day?"

@phele44878518 noted:

"I was part of the show as an extra we shot it in Soweto next to UJ Soweto campus and they used to own a warehouse in Devland oh what a team "

@Nkosing79938324 ADDED:

"Same as Uzalo, their studios are in the CBD"

@_uthabethe added:

"I thought we all knew this"

Shaka iLembe: Mzansi Magic hit show to return for a 2nd season after epic finale

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi Magic's hit show Shaka iLembe is said to be returning for its second season.

The news was shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, who revealed that MultiChoice has commissioned another season for the show. Fans were elated at the news and expressed their excitement over their show's return.

