Focalistic's highly anticipated show, The Straata Nation Address , is generating excitement among fans and followers

The event, set for September 16th at Pretoria National Botanical Gardens, boasts a lineup of industry heavyweights, including DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, and others

Ticket prices range from R50 to R250 for General admission, with VIP packages named after Focalistic's hit songs, such as Baja Ko Pele and Ke Star, offering unique experiences for fans

Focalistic's fans and followers are counting down the days until the highly anticipated show The Straata Nation Address. The star has been keeping his fans and followers updated on all the information including ticket prices on his social media pages.

Focalistic has shared more details about his upcoming show 'The Straata Nation Address. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @focalistic

Focalistic shares more details about The Straata Nation Address

South African music lovers are in for a treat as Focalistic and alongside some industry heavyweights have promised to shut it down at The Straata Nation Address.

The show scheduled for Saturday 16 September will take place at the Pretoria National Botanical Gardens and gates will open at 10 am.

The star recently shared an Instagram post detailing the ticket prices including the VIP packages named after his hit songs. The tickets start from R50 to R250 for General admission, Golden Circle will be going for R150-R350 while the VIP is R500.

The VIP packages named after his songs are: Baja Ko Pele: R5,000 for four, with a R3,400 bar tab. Ke Star: R8,000 for six, with a R5,600 bar tab. Khekheleza: R12,000 for eight, with an R8,800 bar tab. Gupta: R20,000 for 10, with a R16,000 bar tab.

Who will perform at Focalistic's show?

The star's The Straata Nation Address has a lit lineup. Fans can look forward to performances by DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Pabi Cooper, Virgo Deep, Mellow & Sleazy, MaWhoo, Shebeshxt, DJ Tshegu, Babalwa M, Ch'cco, Jelly Babie, DJ Venom and Snow Deep.

Moozlie and Robot Boi will be the hosts with the most at the event.

