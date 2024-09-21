The DStv Delicious Festival is well underway despite the terrible weather over the 21-22 September weekend

DJ Shimza shared his two cents after an attendee expressed frustration with the Pretoria concert's set-up

Online users debated whether the DStv Delicious Festival organisers could have planned better because of the weather

DJ Shimza commented on criticism directed at the DStv Delicious Festival. The concert at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit planned for September was affected by the bad weather.

DJ Shimza argued that DStv Delicious organisers did their best in bad weather conditions for the concert. Image: @shimza.dj / @_blackza / X

Source: UGC

Extreme weather conditions on 21 September included snow in part of South Africa. The concert also faced criticism for announcing new headliners just before the show.

DStv Festival goes on despite bad weather

In a post, an X user complained that DStv Delicious did not provide a marquee despite bad weather conditions. DJ Shimza responded, saying that organisers could only do so much. Read his post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA split over DStv Festival in rain

Some people agreed with Shimza'a's take on the situation of the concert. Others argued that the organisers could have done more using the weather forecast.

@ButiEzechiel argued:

"I knew on Tuesday already that it will be snowing over the weekend..contingency plans are required when putting up an event."

@aluoney_m commented:

"But there's always a contingency plan Shimza. Given that this event is happening during the shower season Let's hope they pull one off their sleeves."

@Cpose2____ wrote:

"Kanti nina iWeather forecast eyani. Last weekend, we discussed how this weekend is going to be cold. The data is there, and although it may not be 100% accurate, it indicates. Come on."

@LindoMkhi argued:

"Surely you can try to work something out. I know setting up the dome marque at such short notice is difficult, but a couple of frame tents would do here. as long as the supplier agrees to supply and get paid later."

@Duma08 wondered:

"But how expensive can a big marquee be for the size of that event? Surely they can afford it"

Mzansi devastated as Janet Jackson cancels DStv Delicious performance

Briefly News previously reported that the DStv Delicious Festival may have suffered a considerable setback after Janet Jackson cancelled her performance.

Unfortunately, just days before the highly anticipated DStv Delicious Festival, fans will not see Janet Jackson, one of the headliners.

Following the news of Toriano "Tito" Jackson's untimely passing, it has been reported that Janet will neither be attending nor performing at the festival as scheduled for Saturday, 21 September 202

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News