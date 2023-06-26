South African celebrity chef Lorna Maseko recently went to Los Angeles to showcase Mzansi food

Recently, Maseko shared that she hosted singer Omarion and other Hollywood stars and served them Mzansi local dishes

Lorna shared 10 snaps of the menu that consisted of magwinya and atchaar, plus pics that showed Omarion enjoying her food

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lorna Maseko recently gushed about the amazing time she had hosting American singer Omarion in Los Angeles.

Mzansi is proud of Lorna Maselko after serving Omarion Magwinya and Atchaar in America. Image: @lornamaseko/Instagram and Albert L. Prtega

Source: UGC

According to TshisaLIVE, she held her first pop-up restaurant and served authentic Mzansi food like Magwianya, Atchaar, fish broth, and other tasty local delicacies.

Lorna Maseko drops pics of Omarion enjoying Mzansi dishes

On Instagram, Lorna shared 10 photos showing Omarion and other Hollywood stars enjoying her food.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The snaps ranged from Lorna preparing the tasty dishes to serving and mingling with her guests.

In the caption, she expressed joy for finally having the opportunity to showcase Mzansi food internationally. Lorna thanked all the stars who attended and feasted on her food.

"It’s always been my goal and vision to take South African food to the world - what an amazing evening & incredible crowd of people to have in one room, definitely one for the books and a very proud moment!"

Check out Lorna's post below:

Mzansi and celebs proud of Lorna Maseko for taking local dishes abroad

The comments section was filled with Mzansi peeps beaming with pride. Familiar faces like Zizo Tshwete and Ayanda Thabethe were also spotted congratulating Lorna Maseko on the huge milestone.

@zizotshwete said:

"LORNA MASEKO!!!!!!! (Insert slow clap!) Kubo sweetheart! Stay shining!!! I'm rooting for your every success!!! @lornamaseko"

@jasonvonberg shared:

"Congrats, @lornamaseko. It's amazing to see you doing your thing on the global stage ❤️"

@ayandathabethe_ posted:

"Very well done, @lornamaseko "

@rosalynndaniels replied:

"I know that it was fabulous!"

@sabrinaghayour commented:

"The menu looks amazing."

@ms_siyanda wrote:

"Congratulations on going out there and doing the most!!"

@rachels.table_ also said:

"This is so cool! Well done, @lornamaseko "

@efetommyoflife added:

"This is very fancy ❤️❤️"

Sizwe Dhlomo trolls Cardi B’s plate of food, claims it’s giving SA vibes: “Looks like something I ate”

In other news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo couldn't believe how similar Cardi B's plate of food was similar to Mzansi's delicacies.

Taking to Twitter, Siz quote tweeted Cardi's photo of a huge grilled piece of meat, rice that almost took up the entire plate, and veggies that had no room in the plate but were squeezed in by the star.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News