Local rugby fans wished Springbok superstar Pieter-Steph du Toit a happy 32nd birthday on Tuesday, 20 August 2024

The two-time world champion celebrated his birthday after playing a starring role in the Springboks’ 30-12 victory over Australia on Saturday, 17 August 2024

Passionate Mzansi fans praised the 32-year-old on social media, calling the player one of the best in the world

South Africans took to social media to wish Pieter Steph du Toit a happy birthday on Tuesday, 20 August 2024.

The flanker turned 32 and was described by many fans as the best player in the world after his starring role in the Boks’ 30-12 victory over Australia on Saturday, 17 August.

Fans praised Pieter-Steph du Toit on his 32nd birthday. Image: Dan Mullan and Hannah Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Following his impressive displays against Australia, Du Toit hopes to continue his fine form ahead of the home matches against the All Blacks.

Pieter Steph du Toit is highly-rated

SA Rugby praised Du Toit on their Twitter (X) profile:

Since 2013, Du Toit has been a vital squad member and has temporarily carried the armband alongside Eben Eztebeth and Salmaan Moerat.

Du Toit has also enjoyed great success as a player after winning the World Cup twice alongside the World Rugby Player of the Year award in 2019.

Fans appreciate Du Toit

Local rugby fans praised Du Toit on social media, calling the flanker one of the best rugby players in the world.

Burglar Patrick is a fan of Du Toit:

“Happy birthday, minister of defence.”

James Pullen amdires the Bok:

“Happy birthday to the best player and person in rugby.”

Wendy Geldenhuys wished the flanker well:

“Happy birthday, superstar.”

Don Gavin Khoury praised the star:

“Happy Birthday, legend.”

Sandra Hanekom hopes for the best:

“Have a great day, Pieter-Steph.”

Catherine Olivier is celebrating:

“Whoop hoooo.”

Sean Joorst rates Du Toit highly:

“The best player in the world. What a machine. Happy birthday, minister.”

Portia Smith Caballero supports the star:

“He’s won man of the match so many times! He’s relentless, disciplined, humble, and God fearing.”

Desire Britton Minnaar loves the player:

“A South African favourite. We love you. Happy birthday.”

Hendrik van der Walt respects Du Toit:

“Best player on the planet!”

A former Bok winger backs the team for success

As reported by Briefly News, JP Pietersen said the Springboks have all the tools to win the 2024 Rugby Championship title.

The former winger said he was impressed by the team’s depth and ability after consecutive away victories against Australia.

