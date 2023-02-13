Rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was gunned down outside a Durban restaurant on Friday, 10 February

A forensic expert has criticised the leaking of the CCTV camera footage of the beloved rapper's murder

Calvin Rafadi said the person who initially distributed the video has essentially tampered with evidence in the murder investigation

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DURBAN - While South Africa continues to reel from the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, a video of the rapper's final moments has been circulating online.

A forensic expert has warned South Africans not to share the CCTV footage of AKA's murder. Image: @AfricaFactsZone & @GovernmentZA

Source: Twitter

The beloved rapper was gunned down in what some speculate was an organised hit outside a restaurant in Durban on Friday, 10 February.

A forensic expert cautioned South Africans to refrain from spreading the CCTV footage because whoever initially leaked the video has essentially tampered with evidence.

Speaking on eNCA, senior forensic investigator Calvin Rafadi said how the footage was obtained raised eyebrows. The expert says the police should have subpoenaed the footage per court processes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Rafadi called for the person who initially distributed the footage to the public to be charged with gross negligence because the footage was extremely sensitive and could seriously hamper the investigation.

According to IOL, a criminal law expert, Ian Allis, the distribution of the video could cause serious complications such as vigilantism because of AKA's status.

South Africans believe sharing the video will help police find AKA's murderers

Tsitsi Gwanzura Mushaike commented:

"It’s too late for the warning, I’m sure everybody has seen the video."

Tumisang Mamabolo accused:

"They failed to solve Senzo Meyiwa's case for years, the public is busy solving this one for them!"

Vilencia Camm claimed:

"If they can't find the killers, they will blame the public for sharing the leaked CCTV footage."

Vanessa Fraley Ormshaw agreed:

"They should be charged for sharing such sensitive material. We are so desensitised as humans."

Eric Mad Belgian Nijs said:

"It won't make any difference. The case will remain unsolved any which way."

Fikile Mbalula says Aka’s murder was a hit, leaving Mzansi facepalming: “He literally solved the case”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that “AKA was assassinated.” That's the remark made by Transport Minister and ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula.

The minister was among other government officials, including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the slain rapper’s home in Bryanston. Addressing the media outside AKA’s home, Mbalula expressed anger over the killing.

He questioned the motive behind the shooting. According to eNCA, while he said he could not speculate, he said the killing appeared to be a hit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News