Gwede Mantashe, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy says his department does not handle Eskom directly

Manatshe made his remarks after the Democratic Alliance stated that he should be fired because of Eskom's electricity crisis

South Africans feel disheartened that Mantashe says he and the government cannot be blamed for Eskom's failures

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe is refusing to take the blame for Eskom's electricity crisis stating that it would be disingenuous to blame the national government for loadshedding.

Eskom announced on Tuesday that South Africa would be going back and forth between Stages 2, 4 and 6 due to unsanctioned protest action by employees.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe says he is not the right person to blame for the issues at Eskom. Image: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP

The Democratic Alliance harshly criticised Mantashe and the Minister of Public Enterprises for the mess Eskom finds itself in. The political organisation even called for Mantashe to lose his job, according to EWN.

"The ongoing silence by Ramaphosa, Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan is proof that they are little more than bystanders in a crisis of their own making," said the DA.

The party also called for Eskom to be declared a state of disaster immediately.

Speaking to News24, Mantashe stated that there is nothing he can do when it comes to Eskom because he is just the minister of mineral resources and energy and Eskom falls under public enterprises.

Mantahse added that the government is going the extra mile to try to solve the issue at Eskom but the more they try, the worse Eskom becomes.

"We [as government] are actually implementing the supplementary programme aggressively, but the more we implement it, the worse Eskom becomes," said Mantashe.

Cabinet ministers are expected to hold an urgent meeting on Wednesday, 29 June to discuss Eskom and try to find solutions. President Cyril Ramaphosa is also expected to attend his meeting following his return from the G7 Summit in Germany.

Ramaphosa has also been looped in on the wage negotiations between Eskom and trade unions which resulted in Eskom taking drastic measures and implementing Stage 6.

South Africans react

South Africans are wondering who should be blamed for loadshedding if the African National Congress government won't take accountability. While others think that it is time for Mantashe to retire and spend time with his grandchildren.

Here are some comments:

@Ant5011 said:

"How can the very people that created the problem, meet to discuss solving the same problem."

@mabunda_friday said:

"It was only fair when you were blaming Zuma... feel it..it is here ."

@tshisamntwana said:

"Please somebody ask this man to retire. Please can he go and play with his grandchildren. My mental state can’t take it. Even Covid did not want him please retire in peace."

@sbxmc said:

"It's unfair to blame you as an individual. However, it's fair to blame you as a collective. That has been the ANCs modus operandi since its inception. The state of ESKOM is like this because of your corrupt ANC. CR17 said in front of the nation that the ANC is accused No. 1."

Striking Eskom staff return to work, power utility says the system will still take time to fully recover

Briefly News previously reported that following a positive meeting with trade unions, Eskom says its workers will start returning to work. The power utility believes it will take some time before the grid can fully recover and electricity can be restored.

The country was subjected to Stage 6 loadshedding on Tuesday, 28 June due to the rising tensions at the state-owned entity. Eskom Spokesperson Sikhonathi Matshantsha said while the workforce might have returned to work, the system will still take time to recover.

SABC News reported that maintenance work has had to be postponed because of the strike and this backlog will take time to clear. He also confirmed that several employees were returning to work peacefully and that there were no incidents of protests.

Source: Briefly News