Many South African citizens are fed up with the state-owned power utility, Eskom for constantly implementing loadshedding

Prominent figures such as Professor Jonathan Jansen and the Democratic Alliance have now given suggestions of what needs to be done to fix Eskom

Some South Africans believe that the problem lies with Eskom's executive management and they should have their salaries cut

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's decision to plunge the country into Stage 6 loadshedding had not been well received by many South Africans. Citizens and political organisations such as the Democratic Alliance share their thoughts on what needs to be done to solve the electricity problem.

Jonathan Jansen, who is a distinguished education professor at the University of Witswatersrand, took social media to suggest that Eskom employees should that their salaries cut in half. Jansen suggested that cutting their salaries could possibly solve the electricity crisis Mzansi is currently facing.

The Democratic Alliance believes that Eskom should be privatised due to ongoing loadshedding. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Jansen is one of the many South Africans who started giving possible suggestions to Eskom's inability to keep the lights on after the power utility announced Stage 6 on Tuesday, 28 June due to ongoing industrial action, reports TimesLIVE.

Jansen wrote:

"My humble suggestion: cut the salaries of all Eskom employees by half until they solve this problem. Then you’d see some action."

While his suggestion was mostly well-received, there were a few people who believed that cutting people's salaries in half would result in good employees leaving Eskom.

Democratic Alliance says government should not be in charge of Eskom

The Democratic Alliance also weighed in on the loadshedding issue that is currently being exacerbated by protests and suggested that Eskom should take striking employees to court.

The DA's Western Cape agriculture MEC, Ivan Meyer, also stated that African National Congress (ANC) voters should also take co-responsibility for the electricity crisis.

“Your vote for the ANC brought more loadshedding and suffering in SA,” said Meyer.

He later shared a DA poster which stated that the national government should not be in charge of Eskom any longer and that the power utility should be privatised. The DA also suggested that businesses and individuals who can generate electricity should be allowed to sell their electricity for others to use, among other suggestions.

South Africans share their thoughts on loadshedding and the state of Eskom

South Africans have different theories of what could be behind Eskom's failure to keep the lights on. Some people think the problem lies with Eskom's executive board, while others suggest that non-paying citizens are the problem.

Here are some comments below:

@MalopeVictor said:

"The problem is not with ESKOM but with our communities. Soweto residents owe R4 billion and we have a community who bridged the service, we have people buying fraudulent coupes and we have izinyoka nyoka. Our problems are endless."

@kev_sterry said:

"Cut ANC staff salaries by half until they solve the problem."

@Vimalsardar said:

"Lovely theory, but the unions will never allow it. And the ANC government, including DPE, refuses to allow Eskom to retrench its bloated workforce. What all this means is that this problem will not be solved anytime soon."

@OfferAubrey said:

"The problem is with the politically appointed cadres at Megawatt Park who order only when they get kickbacks. Without the trillions stolen, suppliers can't supply without being paid. Get the money back from the politicians that are/were in charge..."

AfriForum seeks court action against Eskom workers engaging in unlawful protests, following Stage 6 blackouts

Briefly News previously reported that civil rights organisation AfriForum has threatened to take legal action against striking Eskom workers following the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding on Tuesday, 28 June.

The strike has further hampered the already exacerbated power utility. As a result, AfriForum’s legal team has been instructed to bring an urgent application to the Pretoria High Court to compel law enforcers to act against the employees.

The striking workers are allegedly intimidating and harassing their colleagues. The organisation said the labour dispute has led to non-striking employees struggling to keep the lights on due to alleged sabotage, TimesLIVE reported.

