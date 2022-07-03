Eskom has announced that Stage six loadshedding would resume on Monday following last week's industrial action

The power producer released a schedule which explained when stage six would come into effect with loadshedding being reduced to stage five on Tuesday

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the announcement and shared their views on the state of Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom released a statement on Sunday announcing that Stage six loadshedding would resume on Monday following a week of industrial action.

Stage two loadshedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Monday morning at which point state four will commence while the system recovers. From 16:00 on Monday, Stage six loadshedding will commence.

Eskom released a statement informing South Africa that stage six would return on Monday. Photo credit: NED Careers

News24 reported that Eskom expects to be able to implement a simpler routine on Tuesday with Stage five loadshedding coming into effect at 16:00.

Eskom will still be producing electricity below capacity while maintenance is carried out. EWN reported that unions are still in negotiations.

South Africans took to social media in reaction to the announcement

@sirboring_26:

"How do you justify having only ten per cent of electricity capacity! Japan has whole earthquakes and tsunamis and they still have electricity during and after the event. Here at Eskom one worker goes to a choir competition and it's loadshedding for the next 3 months."

Mbuso21mbuso21:

"I'm failing to understand. Do you actually need someone to crank a lever to run electricity.

Ain't that system automatic?"

@Goegab

"Is it true that the average salary is R737 000 pa + benefits? Is it true that Eskom is the 4th highest best-paying employer in SA? Is it true that Eskom inflation since 2007 has been 750%, compared to CPIX of 135%?"

@pinkangeleye

"I don't understand why. One power station that I know about is only got 2 boilers on, due to there not being coal for them to produce electricity, now we must sit with stage 6 cause due to the lack of no coal to produce electricity."

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he regrets Stage 6 loadshedding implementation

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa says that he regrets that Stage 6 loadshedding has been implemented in the country. He made the remarks while attending the seventh Southern African Customs Union Summit in Botswana on Thursday, 30 June.

Ramaphosa said that while the country is trying to find alternative energy sources, nuclear power is not an option. He said South Africa simply can't afford nuclear energy.

The president encouraged Eskom executives and labour unions to focus on finding a solution to the strike, which is adding pressure to the already exacerbated power utility. Speaking to SABC News, Ramaphosa said they should set their differences aside and put the country first.

