One woman has included her followers in her motherhood journey since the beginning, even before conceiving

The popular lady made posts on Twitter to show people how she manifested having her beloved twins

Many people thought it was cute to look back as the woman celebrated her two children in adorable Twitter threads

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A doting mother celebrated that she has twins. The tweep's social media shows that it is something she's always wanted.

A happy mother showed people that she always wanted twins and her wish came true

Source: Twitter

A few posts show how the lady has kept followers up-to-date with how her children are doing. The latest post in 2023 got millions of views.

Twitter post of twins gets 3M views from fascinated netizens

A woman who is popular on Twitter @AusBassie makes sure her followers keep track of how old her babies are. In 2020, the woman tweeted that she wanted to have twins, and it all came true. See her latest post about her newborn twins and her oldest child below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tweeps gush over the mother and babies in the viral Twitter post

So many people loved seeing precious parenting moments. This lady gave her followers a few months' worths of baby content, and people still love it.

@khanyimsimang_ gushed:

"This picture is the most adorable thing i’ve seen this month."

@zawadi_iha wrote:

"God when? So adorable! Congratulations momma!"

@Honeydrop_Crown hoped:

"When the time is right, I'm going to have twins, too."

@Whitesprings22 said:

"I will recreate this soon by God's grace."

@Toriaforall manifested:

"God of twins, remember to visit me."

SA hospital impresses MEC by handling twin and triplet natural births in 1 night

Briefly News previously reported that Jane Furse, a hospital in Mpumalanga, was the place for some heartwarming news. Women gave birth to triplets and twins on the same night.

The staff got the attention of the MEC of Health in Limpopo, Phophi Ramathuba, who gave the staff their flowers. Details highlight just how tirelessly the nurses and doctors worked.

In the early morning, only three hours later, Gladys Komane, who is 26, gave birth to two boys.

Both women had their children through natural means, no caesarean, and it all went smoothly, thanks to the nurses and doctors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News