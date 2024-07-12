The American former tennis player Serena Willams recently poked fun at the Canadian rapper Drake

A video of Willams crip walking on Drake and dissing him live at the ESPYs was shared on social media

Many netizens on Twitter (X) had mixed reactions to Serena's diss to the Hotline Bling hitmaker

Serena Williams dissed rapper Drake at the ESPYs. Image: @champagnepapi/@serenawilliams

Source: Instagram

The Canadian rapper and singer Drake has once again made headlines on social media regarding his viral beef with fellow rapper Kendrick.

Former tennis player Serena Williams pokes fun at Drake

The social media streets have been buzzing after former American tennis player Serena Williams decided to diss Drake.

Recently, Serena and Drake trended on Twitter (X) after a video of the former tennis star poking fun at the rapper. Williams got the last laugh at the 2024 ESPYs as she joked about the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake during her monologue.

In the video the star was heard saying:

"If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar, he will make your hometown not like you."

The video was shared on Twitter (X) by @rapalert6 and captioned it:

"Serena Williams crip walks to “Not Like Us” at the ESPYs and pokes fun at Drake."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Serena's jab at Drake

Many netizens had something to say regarding Williams poking fun at the Canadian rapper. See some of the comments below:

@artyklay said:

"Clout is definitely a worse drug than fentanyl."

@lawrencehansbro responded:

"The clout chasing has went too far. Kendrick delivered can’t deny that but this moment just feels forced."

@lawrencehansbro wrote:

"It doesn’t change the fact that Drake had Serena chasing him for years."

@cbucc97 commented:

"She’s not wrong LOL."

@LeVeonBellm replied:

"This is getting out of hand."

@Xpenscve mentioned:

"Lol this was unnecessary in my opinion."

A-Reece dragged into Drake and Lamar's rap beef

In a previous report from Briefly News, A-Reece got trolled after tweeps dug up his old Tweet about Drake. A-Reece joked and said Drake is his father as he wished him a happy birthday in 2017.

This was rehashed amid the intense rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, where Lamar made claims about Drake's unclaimed child.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News