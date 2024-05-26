Nicki Minaj got into trouble with the law while she was touring in Europe and travelled through the Netherlands

Nicki Minaj is facing a huge delay after landing in the Netherlands while on her way to the UK

Nikki Minaj has since been trending on social media as many fans reacted to the rapper's encounter with authorities

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nicki Minaj has been a trending topic while on her European tour. The American rapper was accused of transporting drugs by the Netherlands authorities.

Nicki Minaj was detained in the Netherlands for allegedly carrying a recreational drug. Image: Jamie McCarthy / Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

Netizens took to social media to defend Nicki Minaj. Many were upset to know that their favourite rapper nearly faced serious consequences for allegedly possessing a recreational substance.

Nicki Minaj held up by Netherlands authorities

American rapper Nicki Minaj was detained at the Netherlands Airport under suspicion of transporting recreational drugs. Nicki Minaj was live on Instagram when she got detained and it caused an uproar on social media with #FreeNicki.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The rapper also tweeted about her ordeal, saying she was in a cell for 5-6 hours. Nicki was released and thanked her fans for being on her side. Read her post below:

Nicki Minaj fans celebrate her jail release

After Nicki Minaj's detainment, she was tweeting, and some passionate supporters showed up in Manchester to protest. Fans were delighted when Nicki Minaj was released. See the videos below:

@QCWorldwide said:

"I love you so much just needed to see this and make sure you’re okay. I’m relieved now."

@Symply_Tacha gushed:

"Glad you’re oKAY Mother!!!! I cried my eyessss out."

@statsofminaj commented:

"I’m so sorry this happened to you. you did not deserve an ounce of stress or worry today. YOU are our priority and we are glad you’re safe at your hotel."

@WantSomeOnika_ added:

"I’m just so happy you are safe. I love you so much."

@ConnorDaBarbie was angry:

"YOU BETTER SUE ALL OF THEM WRITE A RAP."

@WriteARapSis was happy Nicki was released:

"I’m so thankful and happy you’re okay."

@SAMPRlNT added:

"You sat in a jail cell for 5-6 hours? that must've been so scary for you... WE LOVE YOU NICKI."

Nicki Minaj drops Megan Thee Stallion diss

Briefly News previously reported that the queen of rap has done it again. The star recently dropped some new music titled Big Foot, in which she was dissing a fellow female rapper. This is after she received a pep talk from Sjava in isiZulu.

Multi-award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj has made headlines once again after she stunned on the cover of Vogue magazine with her son. The star dropped a track in which she dissed American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Shortly after sharing the tweet, many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News