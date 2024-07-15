Many friends and fans of the late amapiano star Killer Kau recently celebrated his 26th birthday in style

Ntando Duma's sister, Lady Amar, shared the poster of the late star's birthday celebration on her Instagram page

Some fans and followers of the star shared their reactions to them celebrating Killer Kau's birthday

Netizens celebrated the late Killer Kau's birthday. Image: @killerkau_rsa

Source: Instagram

The entertainment and music industry lost one of its most extraordinary young talents, Killer Kau, and recently, his friends and fans remembered him on his birthday.

Friends and fans celebrate the late Killer Kau's 26th birthday

It has been almost three years since the late amapiano dancer and singer Sakhile "Killer Kau" Makhubu passed away in a tragic accident alongside his friends in August 2021.

Recently, the fans and friends of the late Amaneighbour hitmaker celebrated his 26th birthday in style, as a bash was hosted in his memory.

Ntando Duma's sister, Lady Amar, shared the poster of the late star's birthday bash on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Tonight I’m out in Soweto for my bestie’s 2nd annual birthday celebration, Amar Million Gang, let’s all meet that side, see yall later."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the news of the birthday bash

Shortly after Lady Amar shared the post about them celebrating the late Killer Kau's birthday at a bash, some social media users reacted. See some of the comments below:

senseiisamurai_ said:

"Let's hope all profits go to the family and you guys are not making money off of the dead."

vuyo__smith wrote:

"Gone to soon."

eddymasanga commented:

"My favorite artist my his soul continue rest in peace."

dklo_rsa shared:

"Let the dead sleep."

betriceangel responded:

"My his soul continues to rest in peace."

