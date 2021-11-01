Siphiwe Tshabalala has achieved a lot in his life, but marrying his wifey, Bokang Montjane, is at the top of his list

Taking to social media to show Bokang a little love, Siphiwe expressed how he wishes she could know how much he loves her

Siphiwe’s fans were left in puddles of mush after reading his sweet post and took to the comment section to ooh and aww

South African soccer player Lawrence Siphiwe Tshabalala does not know what he would do without his wife, the stunning Bokang Montjane.

South African soccer player Lawrence Siphiwe Tshabalala feels blessed to have his wife Bokang by his side. Image: @siphiweshabba

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to let Bokang know how he feels, Siphiwe expressed how he wishes she could see herself through his eyes. Naaaw, this is love guys!

Siphiwe posted a snap of him and his main lady along with the feels-inducing caption. He is truly lucky to have found his soulmate; many search an entire lifetime.

Siphiwe posted:

Seeing the way Siphiwe spoke about his wife left many feeling all kinds of emotional. Being able to publicly confess your love for your partner speaks volumes.

Take a look at some of the comments left on Siphiwe’s sweet post:

@princess_andy_mahlangu said:

“The caption ❤️”

@ma_mntungwa2 said:

“My people.”

@ditebza_m said:

“ #marriage101”

@samke_285 said:

“Amaswazi amahle.”

