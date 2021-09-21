Former Kaizer Chiefs skipper Siphiwe Tshabalala has wished his beautiful sister a wonderful happy birthday

Tshabalala went to his Instagram page to pen a sweet message while at the same time asking Mzansi to join him in making the girl's day

The former Bafana Bafana star’s post is going viral and indeed many social media users heeded the call to wish the stunning lady many blessings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi football legend Siphiwe Tshabalala’s sister recently celebrated her birthday and the former Bafana Bafana midfielder headed online to share a beautiful snap. Shabba also urged his fellow South Africans to join him as he wished the stunning woman a blessed day.

The Instagram post received many reactions from the football fraternity and sports lovers in general. The former Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu star penned a sweet message for his dearest sister and Briefly News went to select a few comments from the viral post. Despite not naming his sister to the online community, there's no doubt the photo was loved by his fans.

The dreadlocked man, who netted the first goal of the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament, wrote on his social media page:

“Please join me in wishing my mother’s daughter a happy birthday.”

Siphiwe Tshabalala recently penned a sweet message to her beautiful sister. Image: @SiphiweShabba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Morakav said:

“Happy birthday to her. May she be blessed with many more years of glory and protection from the one above.”

@Bruceybld said:

“Hip Hip Hooray, tjoe she is gorgeous.”

@Siyaphila3109 said:

“Happy birthday to your sister.”

@LindaNtuli said:

“Happy birthday to your sister Mshengu. May the Lord bless her and keep her.”

@Careterny said:

“MaShabalala happy birthday ntokazi.”

@Kvvtwodumo said:

“Happy birthday, many more years to come.”

@Doski_Lemanoha said:

“Happy belated birthday to your little sister hope she enjoyed her day God bless her with many more year.”

@Terr_Makwela said:

“Happy birthday ntwana ya our legend.”

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s lovely wife pens a sweet message to her hubby for father’s day

Checking out a previous post, Briefly News reported that Siphiwe Tshabalala’s wife has penned a beautiful message to her husband, and AmaZulu midfielder. Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has credited the football legend for being a good father to their little ones.

The Instagram post had attracted 5 766 likes by the time Briefly News compiled this report and social media users reaffirmed their love for the couple.

'Shabba', the former Kaizer Chiefs captain, is among many fathers who received beautiful messages from their spouses.

Source: Briefly.co.za