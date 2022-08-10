Curro schools in South Africa in 2022 | A-Z exhaustive list (with images)

Curro is a leading group of independent schools in South Africa. It offers parents a wide range of options when it comes to independent learning. The group boasts an enhanced curriculum system that seeks to prepare learners to solve real-world challenges. So, where exactly can you get Curro schools in South Africa in 2022?

It is the dream of every parent to secure a brighter future for their kids. Curro group of schools has facilitated that dream by all means possible and has several schools spread across various parts of the country. The institutions boast excellent learning facilities, including virtual reality systems.

A-Z list of Curro schools in South Africa in 2022

Curro schools are currently available in three countries – Botswana, South Africa, and Namibia. How many Curro schools are there in South Africa? There are over 200 in the country. In South Africa, the schools are spread across nine regions.

1. Eastern Cape

The learning institutions are further grouped into nine groups:

Curro schools

Curro Westbrook High School

Curro Westbrook Primary School

Curro Select Schools

St George’s Preparatory

Curro Academy Schools

Curro Online

Curro Preschools

Curro Westbrook Preschool

St George’s Pre-Preparatory

Assisted Learning Schools

Curro Online

Curro Digied Schools

Curro Online

Meridian Schools

Curro Private College

Curro Online

2. Free State

The same applies to Free State. The learning facilities are grouped into nine categories based on the level of learning.

Curro schools

Curro Bloemfontein High School

Curro Bloemfontein Primary School

Curro Online

The rest are online facilities in each subcategory.

3. Gauteng

The Curro schools in Gauteng schools are as follows:

Curro Aurora Primary School

Curro Aurora High School

Curro Douglasdale Primary School

Curro Edenvale High School

Curro Edenvale Primary School

Curro Hazeldean High School

Curro Hazeldean Primary School

Curro Krugersdorp High School

Curro Krugersdorp Primary School

Curro Midrand Halfway Gardens Primary School

Curro Midrand Sagewood High School

Curro Midrand Sagewood Primary School

Curro Oakdene Primary School

Curro Rivonia High School

Curro Rivonia Primary School

Curro Roodeplaat High School

Curro Roodeplaat Primary School

Curro Serengeti High School

Curro Serengeti Primary School

Curro Thatchfield High School

Curro Thatchfield Primary School

Curro Vanderbijlpark High School

Curro Vanderbijlpark Primary School

Curro Waterfall High School

Curro Waterfall Primary School

Curro Online

Curro Helderwyk High School

Curro Helderwyk Primary School

Curro Select Schools

Cooper College Primary School

Northriding College High School

Woodhill College Primary School

Cooper College High School

The King's School Primary School

The King's School High School

Northriding College Primary School

Waterstone College Primary School

Waterstone College High School

Woodhill College High School

Curro Online

Curro Academy Schools

Curro Academy Savanna City Primary School

Curro Academy Savanna City High School

Curro Academy The Blyde Primary School

Curro Academy Clayville Primary School

Curro Academy Clayville High School

Curro Academy Mamelodi Primary School

Curro Academy Parkdene Primary School

Curro Academy Parkdene High School

Curro Academy Pretoria Primary School

Curro Academy Pretoria High School

Curro Academy Protea Glen Primary School

Curro Academy Protea Glen High School

Curro Academy Riverside High School

Curro Academy Riverside Primary School

Curro Academy Soshanguve Primary School

Curro Academy Soshanguve High School

Curro Academy Wilgeheuwel High School

Curro Academy Wilgeheuwel Primary School

Curro Online

Curro Preschools

Curro Academy The Blyde Preschool

Curro Academy Parkdene Preschool

Curro Academy Wilgeheuwel Preschool

Curro Aurora Preschool

Magic Beings Preschool

Sharonlea Childcare and Pre-primary

Curro Bryanston Preschool

Curro Douglasdale Preschool

Curro Hazeldean Preschool

Curro Krugersdorp Preschool

Curro Midrand Sagewood Preschool

Curro Oakdene Preschool

Waterstone College Preschool

Curro Rivonia Preschool

Curro Roodeplaat Preschool

Curro Serengeti Preschool

Curro Thatchfield Preschool

Building Blocks Pre-primary School

Curro Waterfall Preschool

Woodhill College Preschool

Curro Online

Curro Helderwyk Preschool

The King's School Nursery School

Curro Chartwell Preschool

Curro Fourways Preschool

Assisted Learning Schools

Curro Online

Curro Digied Schools

Curro New Road High School

Curro Jewel City High School

Curro Jewel City Primary School

Curro Online

Curro Online

Meridian Schools

Meridian Cosmo City Primary School

Meridian Cosmo City High School

Curro Online

Curro Private College

Curro Online

Curro Holdings Ltd: Private College – Midrand

Curro Holdings Ltd: Private College – Rivonia

Curro Holdings Ltd: Private College – Roodeplaat

Curro Holdings Ltd: Private College - Thatchfield

4. KwaZulu-Natal

The schools in this region are as follows:

Curro schools

Creston College Pre-primary School

Creston College Primary School

Creston College High School

Curro Heritage House Primary School

Curro Heritage House High School

Curro Heritage House Preschool

Curro Hillcrest Primary School

Curro Hillcrest High School

Curro Hillcrest Preschool

Curro Online

Curro Salt Rock Primary School

Curro Salt Rock High School

Curro Salt Rock Preschool

Grantleigh Nursery School

Grantleigh Primary School

Grantleigh High School

Meridian Newcastle Primary School

Meridian Newcastle High School

St Dominics Newcastle Nursery School

St Dominics Newcastle Primary School

St Dominics Newcastle High School

Curro Select Schools

Creston College Primary School

Creston College High School

Grantleigh Primary School

Grantleigh High School

St Dominics Newcastle Primary School

St Dominics Newcastle High School

Curro Online

Curro Academy Schools

Curro Online

Curro Preschools

Grantleigh Nursery School

Curro Heritage House Preschool

Curro Hillcrest Preschool

Curro Salt Rock Preschool

Creston College Pre-primary School

St Dominics Newcastle Nursery School

Curro Online

Assisted Learning Schools

Curro Online

Curro Digied Schools

Curro Online

Meridian Schools

Meridian Newcastle Primary School

Meridian Newcastle High School

Curro Online

Curro Private College

Curro Online

5. Limpopo

The schools in this region are as follows:

Curro schools

Curro Heuwelkruin Primary School

Curro Online

Curro Heuwelkruin High School

Curro Select Schools

Curro Online

Curro Academy Schools

Curro Preschools

Curro Heuwelkruin Preschool

Curro Online

Assisted Learning Schools

Curro Online

Curro Digied Schools

Curro Online

Curro Online

Meridian Schools

Northern Academy Primary School

Northern Academy High School

Curro Online

Curro Private College

Curro Online

Curro Holdings Ltd: Private College - Heuwelkruin

6. Mpumalanga

The schools are as follows:

Curro Bankenveld High School

Curro Bankenveld Primary School

Curro Nelspruit High School

Curro Nelspruit Primary School

Curro Secunda High School

Curro Secunda Primary School

Curro Online

Curro Select Schools

Curro Online

Curro Academy Schools

Curro Academy Mbombela Primary School

Curro Academy Mbombela High School

Curro Preschools

Curro Academy Mbombela Preschool

Curro Bankenveld Preschoool

Curro Nelspruit Preschool

Curro Secunda Preschool

Curro Online

Assisted Learning Schools

Curro Online

Curro Digied Schools

Curro Online

Meridian Schools

Meridian Karino Primary School

Meridian Karino High School

Curro Online

Curro Private College

Curro Online

7. North West Province

The schools in all categories include:

Curro Academy Mahikeng Primary School

Curro Academy Mahikeng High School

Curro Klerksdorp Primary School

Curro Klerksdorp High School

Curro Klerksdorp Preschool

Curro Online

Meridian Rustenburg Primary School

Meridian Rustenburg High School

8. Northern Cape

There are four learning facilities in the Northern Cape region.

Curro Kathu Primary School

Curro Kathu High School

Curro Kathu Preschool

Curro Online

9. Western Cape

In total, there are 36 Curro schools in the Western Cape region.

Curro Academy Sandown Primary School

Curro Academy Sandown High School

Curro Academy Sandown Preschool

Curro Brackenfell Primary School

Curro Brackenfell Preschool

Curro Burgundy Primary School

Curro Burgundy Preschool

Curro Century City Primary School

Curro Century City High School

Curro Century City Preschool

Curro Delft High School

Curro Durbanville Primary School

Curro Durbanville High School

Curro Durbanville Preschool

Curro Foreshore High School

Curro George Primary School

Curro George Preschool

Curro Hermanus Primary School

Curro Hermanus High School

Curro Hermanus Preschool

Curro Langebaan Primary School

Curro Langebaan High School

Curro Langebaan Preschool

Curro Mossel Bay Primary School

Curro Mossel Bay High School

Curro Mossel Bay Preschool

Curro Online

Curro Rosen Castle

Curro Somerset West Primary School

Curro Somerset West High School

Curro Somerset West Preschool

Curro Uitzicht Primary School

Curro Uitzicht High School

Meridian Pinehurst Nursery School

Meridian Pinehurst Primary School

Meridian Pinehurst High School

Where are Curro schools in South Africa?

The learning institutions are spread across nine regions of the country. The schools are available in the following regions: Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West Province, Northern Cape, and Western Cape.

What does Curro mean in school?

Curro is a Latin term that can be translated as “I ruin” in English. In the educational context, the term means “I learn at my own learning pace and according to my own aptitude, attitude and talents.”

How many Curro Academy schools are there?

In 2022, there are over 30 academies from nine regions. However, it is difficult to come up with the exact number of academies because the number is always changing.

Is Curro a private or public school?

It is a private group of schools that started in 1998.

What is special about Curro schools?

It boasts state-of-the-art facilities such as laboratories, sports fields, aquatic centres, etc. Its classes are fitted with integrated virtual reality systems, while some use tablets. Additionally, they have an enhanced curriculum system.

Is Curro a boarding school?

The institution offers both day and boarding school learning. Boarding schools are available for Grade 8 to Grade 12 learners. Importantly, its boarding facilities are accommodating and affordable.

There are several Curro schools in South Africa. The learning institutions are spread across 9 major regions of the country. The schools are subdivided into groups based on the level of education they offer. Online lessons are available for all learners whose schedules cannot accommodate traditional classroom lessons.

