Curro schools in South Africa in 2022 | A-Z exhaustive list (with images)
Curro is a leading group of independent schools in South Africa. It offers parents a wide range of options when it comes to independent learning. The group boasts an enhanced curriculum system that seeks to prepare learners to solve real-world challenges. So, where exactly can you get Curro schools in South Africa in 2022?
It is the dream of every parent to secure a brighter future for their kids. Curro group of schools has facilitated that dream by all means possible and has several schools spread across various parts of the country. The institutions boast excellent learning facilities, including virtual reality systems.
A-Z list of Curro schools in South Africa in 2022
Curro schools are currently available in three countries – Botswana, South Africa, and Namibia. How many Curro schools are there in South Africa? There are over 200 in the country. In South Africa, the schools are spread across nine regions.
1. Eastern Cape
The learning institutions are further grouped into nine groups:
Curro schools
- Curro Westbrook High School
- Curro Westbrook Primary School
Curro Select Schools
- St George’s Preparatory
Curro Academy Schools
- Curro Online
Curro Preschools
- Curro Westbrook Preschool
- St George’s Pre-Preparatory
Assisted Learning Schools
- Curro Online
- Curro Digied Schools
Curro Online
Meridian Schools
- Curro Private College
- Curro Online
2. Free State
The same applies to Free State. The learning facilities are grouped into nine categories based on the level of learning.
Curro schools
- Curro Bloemfontein High School
- Curro Bloemfontein Primary School
- Curro Online
The rest are online facilities in each subcategory.
3. Gauteng
The Curro schools in Gauteng schools are as follows:
- Curro Aurora Primary School
- Curro Aurora High School
- Curro Douglasdale Primary School
- Curro Edenvale High School
- Curro Edenvale Primary School
- Curro Hazeldean High School
- Curro Hazeldean Primary School
- Curro Krugersdorp High School
- Curro Krugersdorp Primary School
- Curro Midrand Halfway Gardens Primary School
- Curro Midrand Sagewood High School
- Curro Midrand Sagewood Primary School
- Curro Oakdene Primary School
- Curro Rivonia High School
- Curro Rivonia Primary School
- Curro Roodeplaat High School
- Curro Roodeplaat Primary School
- Curro Serengeti High School
- Curro Serengeti Primary School
- Curro Thatchfield High School
- Curro Thatchfield Primary School
- Curro Vanderbijlpark High School
- Curro Vanderbijlpark Primary School
- Curro Waterfall High School
- Curro Waterfall Primary School
- Curro Online
- Curro Helderwyk High School
- Curro Helderwyk Primary School
Curro Select Schools
- Cooper College Primary School
- Northriding College High School
- Woodhill College Primary School
- Cooper College High School
- The King's School Primary School
- The King's School High School
- Northriding College Primary School
- Waterstone College Primary School
- Waterstone College High School
- Woodhill College High School
- Curro Online
Curro Academy Schools
- Curro Academy Savanna City Primary School
- Curro Academy Savanna City High School
- Curro Academy The Blyde Primary School
- Curro Academy Clayville Primary School
- Curro Academy Clayville High School
- Curro Academy Mamelodi Primary School
- Curro Academy Parkdene Primary School
- Curro Academy Parkdene High School
- Curro Academy Pretoria Primary School
- Curro Academy Pretoria High School
- Curro Academy Protea Glen Primary School
- Curro Academy Protea Glen High School
- Curro Academy Riverside High School
- Curro Academy Riverside Primary School
- Curro Academy Soshanguve Primary School
- Curro Academy Soshanguve High School
- Curro Academy Wilgeheuwel High School
- Curro Academy Wilgeheuwel Primary School
- Curro Online
Curro Preschools
- Curro Academy The Blyde Preschool
- Curro Academy Parkdene Preschool
- Curro Academy Wilgeheuwel Preschool
- Curro Aurora Preschool
- Magic Beings Preschool
- Sharonlea Childcare and Pre-primary
- Curro Bryanston Preschool
- Curro Douglasdale Preschool
- Curro Hazeldean Preschool
- Curro Krugersdorp Preschool
- Curro Midrand Sagewood Preschool
- Curro Oakdene Preschool
- Waterstone College Preschool
- Curro Rivonia Preschool
- Curro Roodeplaat Preschool
- Curro Serengeti Preschool
- Curro Thatchfield Preschool
- Building Blocks Pre-primary School
- Curro Waterfall Preschool
- Woodhill College Preschool
- Curro Online
- Curro Helderwyk Preschool
- The King's School Nursery School
- Curro Chartwell Preschool
- Curro Fourways Preschool
Assisted Learning Schools
- Curro Online
Curro Digied Schools
- Curro New Road High School
- Curro Jewel City High School
- Curro Jewel City Primary School
- Curro Online
Curro Online
Meridian Schools
- Meridian Cosmo City Primary School
- Meridian Cosmo City High School
- Curro Online
Curro Private College
- Curro Online
- Curro Holdings Ltd: Private College – Midrand
- Curro Holdings Ltd: Private College – Rivonia
- Curro Holdings Ltd: Private College – Roodeplaat
- Curro Holdings Ltd: Private College - Thatchfield
4. KwaZulu-Natal
The schools in this region are as follows:
Curro schools
- Creston College Pre-primary School
- Creston College Primary School
- Creston College High School
- Curro Heritage House Primary School
- Curro Heritage House High School
- Curro Heritage House Preschool
- Curro Hillcrest Primary School
- Curro Hillcrest High School
- Curro Hillcrest Preschool
- Curro Online
- Curro Salt Rock Primary School
- Curro Salt Rock High School
- Curro Salt Rock Preschool
- Grantleigh Nursery School
- Grantleigh Primary School
- Grantleigh High School
- Meridian Newcastle Primary School
- Meridian Newcastle High School
- St Dominics Newcastle Nursery School
- St Dominics Newcastle Primary School
- St Dominics Newcastle High School
Curro Select Schools
- Creston College Primary School
- Creston College High School
- Grantleigh Primary School
- Grantleigh High School
- St Dominics Newcastle Primary School
- St Dominics Newcastle High School
- Curro Online
Curro Academy Schools
- Curro Online
Curro Preschools
- Grantleigh Nursery School
- Curro Heritage House Preschool
- Curro Hillcrest Preschool
- Curro Salt Rock Preschool
- Creston College Pre-primary School
- St Dominics Newcastle Nursery School
- Curro Online
Assisted Learning Schools
- Curro Online
- Curro Digied Schools
Curro Online
Meridian Schools
- Meridian Newcastle Primary School
- Meridian Newcastle High School
- Curro Online
Curro Private College
- Curro Online
5. Limpopo
The schools in this region are as follows:
Curro schools
- Curro Heuwelkruin Primary School
- Curro Online
- Curro Heuwelkruin High School
Curro Select Schools
- Curro Online
- Curro Academy Schools
Curro Preschools
- Curro Heuwelkruin Preschool
- Curro Online
Assisted Learning Schools
- Curro Online
Curro Digied Schools
- Curro Online
Curro Online
Meridian Schools
- Northern Academy Primary School
- Northern Academy High School
- Curro Online
Curro Private College
- Curro Online
- Curro Holdings Ltd: Private College - Heuwelkruin
6. Mpumalanga
The schools are as follows:
- Curro Bankenveld High School
- Curro Bankenveld Primary School
- Curro Nelspruit High School
- Curro Nelspruit Primary School
- Curro Secunda High School
- Curro Secunda Primary School
- Curro Online
Curro Select Schools
- Curro Online
- Curro Academy Schools
- Curro Academy Mbombela Primary School
- Curro Academy Mbombela High School
Curro Preschools
- Curro Academy Mbombela Preschool
- Curro Bankenveld Preschoool
- Curro Nelspruit Preschool
- Curro Secunda Preschool
- Curro Online
Assisted Learning Schools
- Curro Online
- Curro Digied Schools
Curro Online
Meridian Schools
- Meridian Karino Primary School
- Meridian Karino High School
- Curro Online
Curro Private College
- Curro Online
7. North West Province
The schools in all categories include:
- Curro Academy Mahikeng Primary School
- Curro Academy Mahikeng High School
- Curro Klerksdorp Primary School
- Curro Klerksdorp High School
- Curro Klerksdorp Preschool
- Curro Online
- Meridian Rustenburg Primary School
- Meridian Rustenburg High School
8. Northern Cape
There are four learning facilities in the Northern Cape region.
- Curro Kathu Primary School
- Curro Kathu High School
- Curro Kathu Preschool
- Curro Online
9. Western Cape
In total, there are 36 Curro schools in the Western Cape region.
- Curro Academy Sandown Primary School
- Curro Academy Sandown High School
- Curro Academy Sandown Preschool
- Curro Brackenfell Primary School
- Curro Brackenfell Preschool
- Curro Burgundy Primary School
- Curro Burgundy Preschool
- Curro Century City Primary School
- Curro Century City High School
- Curro Century City Preschool
- Curro Delft High School
- Curro Durbanville Primary School
- Curro Durbanville High School
- Curro Durbanville Preschool
- Curro Foreshore High School
- Curro George Primary School
- Curro George Preschool
- Curro Hermanus Primary School
- Curro Hermanus High School
- Curro Hermanus Preschool
- Curro Langebaan Primary School
- Curro Langebaan High School
- Curro Langebaan Preschool
- Curro Mossel Bay Primary School
- Curro Mossel Bay High School
- Curro Mossel Bay Preschool
- Curro Online
- Curro Rosen Castle
- Curro Somerset West Primary School
- Curro Somerset West High School
- Curro Somerset West Preschool
- Curro Uitzicht Primary School
- Curro Uitzicht High School
- Meridian Pinehurst Nursery School
- Meridian Pinehurst Primary School
- Meridian Pinehurst High School
Where are Curro schools in South Africa?
The learning institutions are spread across nine regions of the country. The schools are available in the following regions: Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West Province, Northern Cape, and Western Cape.
What does Curro mean in school?
Curro is a Latin term that can be translated as “I ruin” in English. In the educational context, the term means “I learn at my own learning pace and according to my own aptitude, attitude and talents.”
How many Curro Academy schools are there?
In 2022, there are over 30 academies from nine regions. However, it is difficult to come up with the exact number of academies because the number is always changing.
Is Curro a private or public school?
It is a private group of schools that started in 1998.
What is special about Curro schools?
It boasts state-of-the-art facilities such as laboratories, sports fields, aquatic centres, etc. Its classes are fitted with integrated virtual reality systems, while some use tablets. Additionally, they have an enhanced curriculum system.
Is Curro a boarding school?
The institution offers both day and boarding school learning. Boarding schools are available for Grade 8 to Grade 12 learners. Importantly, its boarding facilities are accommodating and affordable.
There are several Curro schools in South Africa. The learning institutions are spread across 9 major regions of the country. The schools are subdivided into groups based on the level of education they offer. Online lessons are available for all learners whose schedules cannot accommodate traditional classroom lessons.
