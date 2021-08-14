Dr Susan Vosloo: age, children, husband, video, covid, Netcare, contacts

Dr Susan Vosloo is a South African cardiothoracic surgeon. She works in independent private practice at Netcare's Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town. The physician made history when she became the first female heart surgeon in South Africa and has been in practice for more than 30 years. She recently came under fire for her remarks against the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Susan Vosloo is a South African heart surgeon. Photo: @TheRealPro7

Source: Twitter

Since the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines, several conspiracy theories have been developed. They were fears that the drug might contain harmful elements that will affect people’s well-being rather than help them. Health experts have tried to debunk these theories as myths, but SA’s Dr Susan Vosloo is not convinced. She is of the opinion that since the drugs’ ingredients have not been revealed, it is potentially dangerous than the virus itself.

Dr Susan Vosloo’s profile summary

Full name: Dr Susanna Maria Vosloo

Dr Susanna Maria Vosloo Dr Susan Vosloo’s date of birth: 8th March 1957

8th March 1957 Dr Susan Vosloo's age: 64 years old in 2021

64 years old in 2021 Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Current residence: Green Point, Cape Town

Green Point, Cape Town Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Dr Susan Vosloo's husband: Dr Anton Leopold Ferreira

Dr Anton Leopold Ferreira Dr Susan Vosloo’s children: Twins Nina and Lila

Twins Nina and Lila Parents: Mother Sophie Vosloo

Mother Sophie Vosloo Education: MMed at the University of Cape Town, MB ChB at Free State University

MMed at the University of Cape Town, MB ChB at Free State University Profession: Cardio-thoracic surgeon in independent practice

Cardio-thoracic surgeon in independent practice Known for: First female heart surgeon in South Africa

First female heart surgeon in South Africa LinkedIn: @Susan Vosloo

How old is Dr Susan Vosloo?

The celebrated surgeon was born on 8th March 1957 in South Africa and is 64 years old in 2021. Her mother is called Sophie. Susan’s father was an orthopaedic surgeon and inspired her to pursue a career in medicine.

Dr Susan Vosloo’s education

Dr Susan Vosloo is South Africa's first female heart surgeon. Photo: @PjLightfoot

Source: Twitter

The cardiothoracic surgeon attended Sentraal Secondary School in Bloemfontein, then proceeded to do her undergraduate medical studies at Free State University. She later went to the University of Cape Town (UCT), where she got her M.Med degree in Cardiothoracic Surgery and the fellowship of the College of Surgeons of South Africa. Susan went for further training in Congenital and Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital and Harley Street Clinic in London, UK, from 1989 to 1990.

Dr Susan Vosloo’s family

The prominent cardiothoracic surgeon is married to Dr Anton Ferreira, an experienced anaesthetist. The couple has been together for over 30 years after meeting in 1982 and have two twin daughters, Lila and Nina. Dr Susan Vosloo’s twins were born on 17th October 2000 via surrogacy after her brother’s wife, Trudie Vosloo, offered to be their surrogate mother. Her family resides in Green Point, Cape Town.

Dr Susan Vosloo’s medical career

Susan is a skilled cardiothoracic surgeon in independent practice with extensive experience that spans more than 30 years. She made history when she became the first female heart surgeon in South Africa. The physician began her professional training at Groote Schuur Red Cross Hospital in 1984 until 1988.

Susan performed her first heart transplant at 33 years of age. She later started working at Netcare’s Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, in the late 1980s and has been there ever since.

Dr Susan Vosloo’s Covid-19 claims

Dr Susan Vosloo came under fire in August 2021 after making controversial remarks about Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: @zarsg

Source: Twitter

On 10th August 2021, the heart surgeon expressed her views regarding Covid-19 vaccination in a video published by BitChute. She claims that the vaccine is far more dangerous than the virus, which has been widely mismanaged. The post has received over 50,000 views.

Medical experts were quick to condemn Dr Susan Vosloo’s Covid-19 claims as misleading and dangerous. In an Interview with Health24, Peter Benjamin from the People’s Health Movement of South Africa said that asking people not to take the vaccine against a disease that has killed many is endangering their lives.

Netcare distanced itself from Dr Susan Vosloo’s claims, saying that they contradict the institution’s efforts in fighting the virus. The Managing Director of Netcare’s Hospital Division, Jacques du Plessis, also noted that she is an independent medical professional with the freedom to express her views.

The controversial Dr Susan Vosloo video comes at a time when the country and the world at large is trying to fight Covid-19. Several vaccines have been produced to curb the intensity of the virus that has led to numerous deaths and negatively affected almost all sectors of the economy. Experts hope that the vaccine will help to regain normalcy.

Dr Susan Vosloo’s contact details

The physician can be contacted through:

Tel: +27 21 422 2360, 0725005350

+27 21 422 2360, 0725005350 Fax: 0214233860

0214233860 Email: susanvosloo@icloud.com

susanvosloo@icloud.com Physical address: Suite 1401 Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital, Cnr D F Malan Street & Rua Barthollemeu Dias Plain, Foreshore, 8001

Suite 1401 Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital, Cnr D F Malan Street & Rua Barthollemeu Dias Plain, Foreshore, 8001 Location: Cape Town, City of Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality, Western Cape, South Africa

Dr Susan Vosloo is one of the most sought-after health professionals in South Africa. She has been saving lives for over 30 years in her privileged capacity as a skilled cardiothoracic surgeon. Her recent remarks against the Covid-19 vaccine are not the first controversial claims. She also condemned the strict Covid-19 lockdown terming the virus as the most mismanaged medical challenge by politicians, bureaucrats and academics.

