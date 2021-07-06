Mireille Enos: age, childhood, family life, works, net worth, awards
Mireille Enos is a successful and talented Hollywood actress. She has starred as a lead character in some of Hollywood’s most-watched movies and television shows. Her most notable work is in AMC’s crime drama The Killing (2011 to 2014) as officer Sarah Linden and Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna (2019 to present) as Marissa Wiegler.
Mireille Enos’ passion lies in acting, and she has loved art from a young age. She is now one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses. So, who is she away from the screen? Below is a detailed Mireille Enos’ biography for more.
Mireille Enos' profile summary
- Full name: Marie Mireille Enos
- Date of birth: 22nd September 1975
- Age: 45 years in 2021
- Birth sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Kansas City in Missouri
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Parents: Mother Monique and father Jon Goree Enos
- Siblings: Sisters Ginger and Veronique, and brothers Raphael and Jongiorgi
- Mireille Enos height in feet: 5 feet 2 inches
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Sexuality: Straight
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Actor Alan Ruck
- Children: Daughter Vesper Vivianne Ruck (2010) and son Larkin Zouey Ruck (2014)
- Education: High School for Performing and Visual Arts, Brigham Young University
- Profession: Hollywood actress
- Known for: Officer Sarah Linden in AMC’s crime drama series The Killing
- Net worth: Approximately $10 million
- Instagram: @iammireilleenos
- Twitter: @iammireilleenos
Mireille Enos' biography
How old is Mireille Enos? The Catch actress was born on 22nd September 1975 in Kansas City, Missouri, the United States and is 45 years old in 2021.
How tall is Mireille Enos? The Hanna actress has a gorgeous body at 45 years old. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and is of lean stature. As for her hair colour, she is blonde.
Mireille Enos' education
The actress went to The High School for Performing and Visual Arts in Houston, Texas, United States. She later enrolled for a performing arts degree at Brigham Young University and graduated in 1997. While at the university, she bugged the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship, a prestigious award given to the nation’s outstanding collegiate actor.
Who is Mireille Enos married to?
The actress is happily married to actor Alan Ruck. She met the Succession actor in 2005 while working together in the Broadway revival of Absurd Person Singular, and she tied the knot in January 2008.
Mireille Enos and Alan Ruck's union is blessed with two gorgeous kids, daughter Vesper Vivianne Ruck and son Larkin Zouey Ruck. Mireille is also a great stepmother to Ruck’s two kids from a previous relationship, Emma and Sam.
Mireille Enos' acting career
The actress made her acting debut on Without Consent, a 1994 television movie. She had a breakout in her career when she landed the role of Honey in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 2005. The character was received well by fans and critics.
Some of Mireille Enos' television shows include:
- Good Omens (2019) as War
- Hanna (2019 to present) as Marissa Wiegler
- My Dinner with Herve (2018) as Kathy Self
- Phili K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (2017) as Mother
- The Catch (2016 to 2017) as Alice Vaughan
- The Killing (2011 to 2014) as Sarah Linden
- American Experience (2010) as Lucia Cutts
- Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2009) as Julianna Morgan
- Lie to Me (2009) as Cheryl Ambrose
- Medium (2008) as Kelly Winters
- CSI: Miami (2008) as Lucy Maddox
- Big Love (2007 to 2010) as twins JoDean and Kathy Marquart
Some of Mireille Enos' movies include:
- The Lie (2018) as Rebecca Marston
- Dark Was the Night (2018) as Nancy
- Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (2018) as Maggie Lynch
- Never Here (2017) as Miranda Fall
- Katie Says Goodbye (2016) as Tracey
- If I Stay (2014) as Kat Hall
- The Captive (2014) as Tina Lane
- Sabotage (2014) as Lizzy Murray
- Vicki Hutcheson (2013) as Vicki Hutcheson
- World War Z (2013) as Karin Lane
- Gangster Squad (2013) as Connie O’Mara
Mireille Enos’ net worth
Mireille Enos is one of the highest-earning actors in Hollywood. She has managed to land major roles in blockbuster movies and television shows. As a result, her worth has experienced an upward surge. According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Killing actress has a net worth of approximately $10 million in 2021.
Mireille Enos has experienced a steady rise in Hollywood. Her resume has remarkable movie credits that most actors wish to achieve. Fans are sure that they will be kept entertained by the actress’ magical performances.
READ ALSO: Dwarf Grand M bio: age, comedian, parents, memes, Instagram
Briefly.co.za published the biography of Dwarf Grand M, a Malian comedian of small stature. If you are a fan of comedy, you may have come across his funny viral clips.
The comedian revealed that he wanted to become a professional soccer player when he grew up, but his short height and light bodyweight made him a victim of bullying. So, how old is he in 2021?
Source: Briefly.co.za