Mireille Enos: age, childhood, family life, works, net worth, awards

Mireille Enos is a successful and talented Hollywood actress. She has starred as a lead character in some of Hollywood’s most-watched movies and television shows. Her most notable work is in AMC’s crime drama The Killing (2011 to 2014) as officer Sarah Linden and Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna (2019 to present) as Marissa Wiegler.

Mireille Enos’ passion lies in acting, and she has loved art from a young age. She is now one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses. So, who is she away from the screen? Below is a detailed Mireille Enos’ biography for more.

Mireille Enos' profile summary

Full name: Marie Mireille Enos

Marie Mireille Enos Date of birth: 22nd September 1975

22nd September 1975 Age: 45 years in 2021

45 years in 2021 Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Kansas City in Missouri

Kansas City in Missouri Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Parents: Mother Monique and father Jon Goree Enos

Mother Monique and father Jon Goree Enos Siblings: Sisters Ginger and Veronique, and brothers Raphael and Jongiorgi

Sisters Ginger and Veronique, and brothers Raphael and Jongiorgi Mireille Enos height in feet: 5 feet 2 inches

5 feet 2 inches Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Actor Alan Ruck

Actor Alan Ruck Children: Daughter Vesper Vivianne Ruck (2010) and son Larkin Zouey Ruck (2014)

Daughter Vesper Vivianne Ruck (2010) and son Larkin Zouey Ruck (2014) Education: High School for Performing and Visual Arts, Brigham Young University

High School for Performing and Visual Arts, Brigham Young University Profession: Hollywood actress

Hollywood actress Known for: Officer Sarah Linden in AMC’s crime drama series The Killing

Officer Sarah Linden in AMC’s crime drama series The Killing Net worth: Approximately $10 million

Approximately $10 million Instagram: @iammireilleenos

@iammireilleenos Twitter: @iammireilleenos

Mireille Enos' biography

How old is Mireille Enos? The Catch actress was born on 22nd September 1975 in Kansas City, Missouri, the United States and is 45 years old in 2021.

How tall is Mireille Enos? The Hanna actress has a gorgeous body at 45 years old. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and is of lean stature. As for her hair colour, she is blonde.

Mireille Enos' education

The actress went to The High School for Performing and Visual Arts in Houston, Texas, United States. She later enrolled for a performing arts degree at Brigham Young University and graduated in 1997. While at the university, she bugged the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship, a prestigious award given to the nation’s outstanding collegiate actor.

Who is Mireille Enos married to?

The actress is happily married to actor Alan Ruck. She met the Succession actor in 2005 while working together in the Broadway revival of Absurd Person Singular, and she tied the knot in January 2008.

Mireille Enos and Alan Ruck's union is blessed with two gorgeous kids, daughter Vesper Vivianne Ruck and son Larkin Zouey Ruck. Mireille is also a great stepmother to Ruck’s two kids from a previous relationship, Emma and Sam.

Mireille Enos' acting career

The actress made her acting debut on Without Consent, a 1994 television movie. She had a breakout in her career when she landed the role of Honey in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 2005. The character was received well by fans and critics.

Some of Mireille Enos' television shows include:

Good Omens (2019) as War

(2019) as War Hanna (2019 to present) as Marissa Wiegler

(2019 to present) as Marissa Wiegler My Dinner with Herve (2018) as Kathy Self

(2018) as Kathy Self Phili K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (2017) as Mother

(2017) as Mother The Catch (2016 to 2017) as Alice Vaughan

(2016 to 2017) as Alice Vaughan The Killing (2011 to 2014) as Sarah Linden

(2011 to 2014) as Sarah Linden American Experience (2010) as Lucia Cutts

(2010) as Lucia Cutts Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2009) as Julianna Morgan

(2009) as Julianna Morgan Lie to Me (2009) as Cheryl Ambrose

(2009) as Cheryl Ambrose Medium (2008) as Kelly Winters

(2008) as Kelly Winters CSI: Miami (2008) as Lucy Maddox

(2008) as Lucy Maddox Big Love (2007 to 2010) as twins JoDean and Kathy Marquart

Some of Mireille Enos' movies include:

The Lie (2018) as Rebecca Marston

(2018) as Rebecca Marston Dark Was the Night (2018) as Nancy

(2018) as Nancy Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (2018) as Maggie Lynch

(2018) as Maggie Lynch Never Here (2017) as Miranda Fall

(2017) as Miranda Fall Katie Says Goodbye (2016) as Tracey

(2016) as Tracey If I Stay (2014) as Kat Hall

(2014) as Kat Hall The Captive (2014) as Tina Lane

(2014) as Tina Lane Sabotage (2014) as Lizzy Murray

(2014) as Lizzy Murray Vicki Hutcheson (2013) as Vicki Hutcheson

(2013) as Vicki Hutcheson World War Z (2013) as Karin Lane

(2013) as Karin Lane Gangster Squad (2013) as Connie O’Mara

Mireille Enos’ net worth

Mireille Enos is one of the highest-earning actors in Hollywood. She has managed to land major roles in blockbuster movies and television shows. As a result, her worth has experienced an upward surge. According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Killing actress has a net worth of approximately $10 million in 2021.

Mireille Enos has experienced a steady rise in Hollywood. Her resume has remarkable movie credits that most actors wish to achieve. Fans are sure that they will be kept entertained by the actress’ magical performances.

